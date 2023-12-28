Last Updated: December 28, 2023
What Is Kiko Loureiro's Net Worth?

Kiko Loureiro is a Brazilian guitarist who has a net worth of $8 million. Kiko Loureiro has been a member of heavy metal bands such as Megadeth and Angra. He has released the studio albums "Dystopia" (2016) and "The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead!" (2022) with Megadeth, and both albums reached #3 on the "Billboard" 200 chart. As a solo artist, Kiko has released the albums "No Gravity" (2005), "Universo Inverso" (2006), "Fullblast"(2009), "Sounds of Innocence" (2012), and "Open Source" (2020). In 2022, he launched the Kiko Loureiro Guitar Academy online.

Early Life

Kiko Loureiro was born Pedro Henrique Loureiro on June 16, 1972, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. When he was 11 years old, Kiko started playing the acoustic guitar. He studied music with famous Brazilian musicians Mozart Mello and Pedro Bueno. After being inspired by artists such as Jimi Hendrix, Jimmy Page, and Eddie Van Halen, 13-year-old Loureiro switched his focus to the electric guitar. By the age of 16, he had joined the bands A Chave and Legalize and was performing in São Paulo nightclubs.

Angra

At the age of 19, Kiko co-founded the power metal band Angra. He stayed in the group until 2015 and played on the albums "Angels Cry" (1993), "Holy Land" (1996), "Fireworks" (1998), "Rebirth" (2001), "Temple of Shadows" (2004), "Aurora Consurgens" (2006), "Aqua" (2010), and "Secret Garden" (2014). Five of those albums were certified Gold in Japan, and three of them went Gold in Brazil. Loureiro performed on the 2005 Tribuzy album "Execution," followed by the 2007 Tarja album "My Winter Storm" and the 2009 self-titled Neural Code album.

(Photo by Chiaki Nozu/WireImage)

Megadeth

Kiko joined Megadeth in 2015 and released the albums "Dystopia" (2016) and "The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead!" (2022) with the band. Both albums reached the top 10 on the charts in more than a dozen countries, and "The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead!" reached #1 on the "Billboard" Top Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums, and Top Tastemaker Albums charts. The title track from "Dystopia" won a Grammy and reached #28 on the "Billboard" Mainstream Rock chart.

In September 2023, Loureiro wrote on social media:

"I have something that is difficult to share, but we always like to keep you informed with the truth. I have to leave the tour for now, to be home with my children, and to help them face the difficult challenges that arise from us being 'dads that work away from home.'"

A few months later, he announced that he would be extending his break into the following year. Kiko has also released several solo albums, including "No Gravity" (2005), "Sounds of Innocence" (2012), and "Open Source" (2020).

Personal Life

In 2011, Kiko married pianist/keyboardist Maria Ilmoniemi. The couple met when they were both involved with Tarja Turunen's 2008 Storm World Tour. They welcomed daughter Livia on September 29, 2011, followed by twins Stella and Dante on November 21, 2016. Maria is from Finland, and the family moved there in 2020. Kiko follows a vegetarian diet. He tried veganism, but after six months, he switched to vegetarianism.

Awards and Nominations

With Megadeth, Kiko has earned two Grammy nominations for Best Metal Performance, winning for "Dystopia" in 2017. His other nomination was for "We'll Be Back" (2023). In 1997, Angra received an MTV Video Music Award nomination for International Viewer's Choice: MTV Brasil for "Make Believe."

