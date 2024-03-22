What is Justin Chancellor's Net Worth?

Justin Chancellor is an English musician who has a net worth of $45 million. Justin Chancellor is best known as the bass player for the rock band Tool. Justin first appeared on the band's second studio album "AEnima", in 1996. The album was certified 3x Platinum and reached #1 in New Zealand and #2 in the United States. The band's third album "Lateralus" was released in 2001 and was certified 2x Platinum. It reached #1 in the US, Australia, and Canada. The band's fourth studio album "10,000 Days" was released in 2006. It reached #1 in the US, Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, and New Zealand. With Tool he has won several Grammies.

Early Life and Education

Justin Chancellor was born on November 19, 1971 in London, England. Growing up, he attended Tonbridge School in Kent, where he played bass in a school band called Slice of Life. For his higher education, Chancellor went to Durham University.

Peach

In the early 1990s, Chancellor joined the band Peach as bass player. The group released the album "Giving Birth to a Stone" and two EPs, and supported the band Tool on its 1994 European tour. Peach eventually broke up in 1995.

Tool

Following the disbanding of Peach in 1995, Chancellor moved to the United States and became the new bassist for the rock band Tool, replacing Paul D'Amour. With the band, he released the album "Ænima" in 1996. A major hit, the album debuted at number two on the Billboard 200. It went on to win the Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance for the track "Ænema." After that, Tool decided to go on hiatus following legal battles with the group's label. The band returned in 2001 with the album "Lateralus," which debuted atop the Billboard 200 and won Tool its second Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance, for the track "Schism." Following another five-year break, the band released the album "10,000 Days" in 2006. Another huge hit, it was the second consecutive Tool album to debut at number one on the Billboard 200. The album spawned the top-10 rock singles "Vicarious," "The Pot," and "Jambi," and won the Grammy Award for Best Recording Package.

Due to various creative, personal, and legal tensions among the members of Tool, the band took 13 years before releasing its fifth studio album, "Fear Inoculum," in 2019. Released to critical acclaim, it became Tool's third consecutive album to debut atop the Billboard 200. The album also went on to earn Tool its third Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance, for the track "7empest." Following a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic, Tool's drummer Danny Carey announced in 2022 that the band was working on new material for an upcoming studio album. The following year, Chancellor said during a podcast interview that the band had tentative plans to enter the studio in 2024.

Guest Appearances

Beyond Tool, Chancellor has made guest appearances on various songs by other artists. In 2004, he played bass on the song "Altered Course" from Isis's album "Panopticon." Later, in 2010, Chancellor contributed bass to the title track of Intronaut's album "Valley of Smoke." His other guest appearance credits have included Primus's song "The Valley," from the 2017 album "The Desaturating Seven"; the Death Grips track "Disappointed," from the 2018 album "Year of the Snitch"; Author & Punisher's "Centurion," from the 2022 album "Krüller"; and Night Verses's "Séance," from the 2023 album "Every Sound Has a Color in the Valley of Night: Part 1."

MTVoid

With Piotr Mohamed of the Polish alternative metal band Sweet Noise, Chancellor formed the musical duo MTVoid. The duo has released the albums "Nothing's Matter" (2013) and "Matter's Knot, Pt. 1" (2023).

Musical Equipment

The primary bass guitar used by Chancellor is a Wal MKII 4-string he purchased on a friend's recommendation during the recording of the album "Ænima." The instrument's woods and electronics help create the midrange cut and punch Chancellor has become known for. Elsewhere, Chancellor has used a Music Man Stingray, Gibson Thunderbird, and Warwick Streamer. For his other equipment, he has used Mesa/Boogie and Gallien-Krueger amps and various Boss effects.

Personal Life

With his wife Shelee Dykman, Chancellor founded the record and book store Lobal Orning in 2003. Situated in the mountains of Topanga in the Los Angeles area, the store held a wide range of music, books, and magazines. It eventually shut down in March of 2008.