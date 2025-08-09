What is Jon Farriss' net worth?

Jon Farriss is an Australian musician who has a net worth of $10 million. Jon Farriss is the drummer, percussionist, and backing vocalist for INXS, heralded for his dynamic drumming style and rhythmic innovation that added a distinctive drive to the band's sound. As a founding member, Jon also contributed keyboards, bass, and sampler programming, demonstrating versatility beyond his drum kit. His energetic presence onstage and creative adaptability remain integral to INXS's legacy.

Early Life

Jonathan James Farriss was born on 10 August 1961 in Perth, Western Australia, the youngest of the three Farriss brothers. His early musical education began with percussion in school bands, and by his teens he was playing in various local groups. The family's relocation to Sydney in 1971 placed him in the same music scene that incubated INXS.

Career with INXS

Jon joined his brothers Tim and Andrew, along with Michael Hutchence, Garry Beers, and Kirk Pengilly, to form "The Farriss Brothers," which evolved into INXS in 1979. His innovative drumming style—combining rock power with funk and dance influences—was central to the band's crossover appeal. Jon also handled much of the band's programming and sequencing, especially as their music incorporated more electronic elements in the late 1980s and 1990s.

INXS released their self-titled debut album in 1980, gradually building a loyal following in Australia. By their third album, "Shabooh Shoobah" (1982), they began breaking internationally with singles like "The One Thing" and "Don't Change." Their blend of tight funk rhythms, catchy pop hooks, and rock swagger set them apart from other Australian acts.

The band's global breakthrough came with the 1985 album "Listen Like Thieves," featuring the U.S. top-five hit "What You Need." They followed with the career-defining "Kick" in 1987, which sold over 20 million copies worldwide and produced four top-10 hits in the U.S.: "Need You Tonight" (their only U.S. #1), "Devil Inside," "New Sensation," and "Never Tear Us Apart." Pengilly's guitar textures, saxophone solos (notably on "Never Tear Us Apart"), and backing vocals were crucial to the band's sound both on record and on stage.

In the late 1980s and early 1990s, INXS remained a major force with albums like "X" (1990) and singles such as "Suicide Blonde" and "Disappear." However, by the mid-1990s, shifting musical trends and less commercially successful albums began to slow their momentum.

The band's trajectory changed dramatically with the death of Michael Hutchence in November 1997. After a period of uncertainty, INXS continued performing with guest vocalists and eventually launched a global search for a new singer via the 2005 reality TV series "Rock Star: INXS," which introduced Canadian singer J.D. Fortune. While they continued to tour and release music with various frontmen, the group never regained its late-1980s commercial dominance.

In 2012, after 35 years together, INXS announced that they would cease touring, effectively marking the end of the band's active career.

Other Projects

Beyond INXS, Jon has contributed to production work for other artists and participated in collaborative projects, including work on the soundtrack for the Australian film "Crocodile Dundee II." He also performed live with various line-ups of INXS during their post-Hutchence era, adapting his style for different lead vocalists.