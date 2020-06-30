John Phillips net worth: John Phillips was an American singer, guitarist, songwriter, and promoter who had a net worth of $10 million at the time of his death in 2001. He was best known for being the leader of the vocal group The Mamas & the Papas.

John Phillips was born in Parris Island, South Carolina in August 1935 and passed away in March 2001. He organized the 1967 Monterey Pop Festival. The Mamas and the Papas were active from 1965 to 1971. Their debut studio album If You Can Believe Your Eyes and Ears was released in 1966 and reached #1 on the U.S. Billboard 200, #2 on the U.S. Cashbox, and #3 on the UK charts. The group released their self-titled album in 1966 which reached #4 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and #5 on the U.S. Cashbox charts. Their album The Mamas & The Papas Deliver was released in 1967 and reached #1 on the U.S. Cashbox, #2 on the U.S. Billboard 200, and #4 on the UK charts. They also released the albums The Papas & the Mamas in 1968 and People Like Us in 1971. Their hit singles include "California Dreamin'", "Monday, Monday", and "Dream a Little Dream of Me". John Phillips passed away on March 18, 2001 at 65 years old.