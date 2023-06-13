What is John Deacon's Net Worth?

John Deacon is a retired musician who has a net worth of $180 million. John Deacon is best known as the former bass guitarist of the British rock band Queen. Deacon wrote or co-wrote a number of Queen's biggest singles, including Under Pressure," "You're My Best Friend", "Spread Your Wings", "Back Chat", "I Want to Break Free," and the band's biggest selling single in the US, "Another One Bites the Dust". Along with the other members of Queen, Deacon was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001.

After Freddie Mercury's death in 1991, John largely retreated from the public eye. He performed with Queen just two more times, at a charity concert in 1993 and a one-off rendition of "The Show Must Go On" in 1997 with Mercury's friend Elton John at the opening of the Bejart ballet in Paris. Following these performances, he decided retire permanently from music. However, he did re-appear only briefly by joining his ex-band mates in October 1997 for the recording of the final Queen song "No-One but You (Only the Good Die Young)", included in the Queen Rocks album released a month later.

Deacon largely does not speak to his former bandmates, but he is consulted on all financial decisions. According to Brian May: "We don't undertake anything financial without talking to him. He still keeps an eye on the finances. John Deacon is still John Deacon."

Early Life and Education

John Deacon was born on August 19, 1951 in Leicester, England to Lilian and Arthur. In 1960, the family moved to nearby Oadby, where Deacon attended Beauchamp Grammar School and Gartree High School. When he was 14, he formed the local cover band the Opposition, in which he played bass guitar. Deacon ultimately left the band in 1969 to study electronics at Chelsea College in London.

Queen

In 1970, Deacon saw a performance by the newly created rock band Queen, consisting of Freddie Mercury, Brian May, and Roger Taylor. He was not initially impressed with what he saw or heard. However, after being introduced to May and Taylor the next year at a disco, Deacon decided to join the band, which was looking for a new bassist. He auditioned for the part and was successful, becoming the youngest member of the band. Queen went on to release its self-titled debut studio album in 1973, followed by "Queen II" in early 1974. Later in 1974, the band released "Sheer Heart Attack"; it featured Deacon's first writing credit, on the Caribbean-themed song "Misfire." He also co-wrote the album's song "Stone Cold Crazy" with the other members of the band.

In 1975, Queen had its greatest commercial success yet with "A Night at the Opera," which spawned what is arguably the band's signature song, "Bohemian Rhapsody." Another hit song from the album was "You're My Best Friend," written by Deacon for his fiancé Veronica. Deacon continued to write one or two songs on every Queen album up until 1989's "The Miracle." Among his biggest hits was "Another One Bites the Dust," from the band's 1980 album "The Game." Deacon also wrote "I Want to Break Free" and co-wrote "Under Pressure." After 20 years with Queen, he began playing only occasionally with the band following the death of lead singer Freddie Mercury in late 1991. Deacon played at the Tribute Concert in 1992, and recorded the final Queen single, "No-One But You," before retiring from the music industry in 1997.

Post-Retirement

Deacon has remained largely out of the public eye since his retirement. Although he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Queen in 2001, he elected not to show up to the ceremony. Deacon also cut off most of his contact with May and Taylor, although he has continued to keep watch of the band's finances. Reportedly, he has repeatedly declined invitations to rejoin Queen. However, Deacon did voice his approval of the making of the Queen biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody," in which he's played by Joseph Mazzello.

Style and Influences

As a member of Queen, Deacon was renowned for creating big, epic-sounding sonic arrangements with Roger Taylor. For most of his career, he used a Fender Precision Bass. In addition to playing the bass, he did rhythm parts on several albums, as well as acoustic performances. Occasionally, Deacon would play synthesizers, and when he composed, he often did so at the piano. As a trained electronics engineer, he also built equipment for Queen, most famously the Deacy Amp, which was used throughout the band's recording career.

Deacon has named various musical artists as being influential on his work, including Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, and Chic. He has cited among his favorite bass players John Entwistle, from the Who, and Chris Squire, from Yes.

Personal Life

In early 1975, Deacon wed Veronica Tetzlaff. The couple has six children, and resides in Putney in South London.