Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Rock Stars Net Worth: $1.5 Million Date of Birth: Apr 26, 1975 - Jul 26, 2021 (46 years old) Place of Birth: Des Moines Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 2 in (1.6 m) Profession: Songwriter, Musician, Drummer, Record producer, Guitarist Nationality: United States of America

What is Joey Jordison's Net Worth?

Joey Jordison was an American musician who had a net worth of $1.5 million at the time of his death. Joey Jordison was best known as a founding member and the original drummer of the heavy metal band Slipknot. He also formed a number of other metal bands, including Murderdolls and Scar the Martyr, and performed with such other metal artists as Ministry, Rob Zombie, Otep, and Satyricon. At the time of his death in 2021, Jordison was playing with the multinational death metal supergroup Sinsaenum.

Early Life

Joey Jordison was born as Nathan Jordison on April 26, 1975 in Des Moines, Iowa to Jackie and Steve. He has two younger sisters. Growing up in a rural area outside of Waukee, Jordison became fond of music at an early age, and received his first drum kit when he was eight. His parents divorced when he was still young, and his mother remarried.

Career Beginnings

As a teenager, Jordison formed a band called Modifidious, which played live as a supporting act for various local bands. Modifidious released five demo albums before disbanding in early 1995. Jordison went on to briefly play with a local band called the Rejects. He was also involved in the bands Anal Blast and the Have Nots.

Slipknot

In 1995, Jordison formed the heavy metal band Slipknot with bassist Paul Gray and percussionist Shawn Crahan. They were then joined by vocalist Anders Colsefni and guitarists Donnie Steele and Josh Brainard. With this original lineup, Slipknot released the album "Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat." in 1996; after that, the lineup underwent numerous changes. The band finally settled on a nine-person lineup, with Jordison being designated "#1." Corey Taylor joined in 1997 and Sid Wilson joined in 1998.

In 1999, Slipknot was launched to fame with its self-titled album, which peaked at number 51 on the Billboard 200. The band's success only grew over the years, with its next album, 2001's "Iowa," reaching number three on the Billboard 200 and topping the UK Albums Chart. Following a short hiatus, Slipknot released "Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses)," which made it to number two on the Billboard 200 in 2004. The album was supported by the hit lead single "Duality." Slipknot went on to release its first live album, "9.0: Live," in late 2005. With its next studio album, 2008's "All Hope Is Gone," Slipknot had its first album to top the Billboard 200.

In the spring of 2010, founding Slipknot member Paul Gray died of an accidental overdose. The band subsequently released the video album "(sic)nesses" in his honor. In late 2013, Slipknot announced that Jordison had left the band, citing personal reasons. However, Jordison responded by claiming that he had actually been fired. After years of public evasiveness and confusion about the circumstances of his departure, Jordison revealed in 2016 that he had been diagnosed with the neurological disease transverse myelitis, which stopped him from being able to play the drums. Allegedly, the entirety of Slipknot severed ties with Jordison.

Murderdolls

While on tour in support of the Slipknot album "Iowa" in 2001, Jordison met musician Tripp Eisen, with whom he talked about forming a band. The following year, Jordison revived his old band the Rejects and renamed them Murderdolls. He became the guitarist, and recruited Wednesday 13 as the bassist. Eventually, Wednesday became a vocalist, while bassist Eric Griffin and drummer Ben Graves completed the lineup. Signed with Roadrunner Records, Murderdolls released their debut EP, "Right to Remain Violent," in 2002. Shortly after that, they released their debut studio album, "Beyond the Valley of the Murderdolls." The band was known for using horror films as lyrical inspiration. After splitting up, Murderdolls reunited in 2010 with only Jordison and Wednesday remaining from the original lineup, and released the album "Women and Children Last." Following an extensive, troubled world tour, the band dissolved.

Scar the Martyr

After the disbanding of Murderdolls, Jordison formed the band Scar the Martyr in 2013. He was joined by Kris Norris, Jed Simon, and Henry Derek. The band released the EPs "Revolver" and "Metal Hammer" before releasing a self-titled studio album. Scar the Martyr disbanded in 2015.

Vimic

With Scar the Martyr's Jed Simon and Kris Norris, Jordison formed the band Vimic in 2015. Other members of the band included Kyle Konkiel, Matthew Tarach, Kalen Chase, and Steve Marshall. Vimic planned to release its debut album in 2019, but was stymied by the death of producer Kato Khandwala in 2018.

Sinsaenum

In 2016, Jordison formed a new band, the multinational blackened death metal supergroup Sinsaenum. Joining him were Frédéric Leclercq, Stéphane Buriez, Attila Csihar, Sean Zatorsky, and Heimoth. The band released its self-titled debut EP in June of 2016. Sinsaenum subsequently released another EP, "A Taste of Sin," followed by the studio album "Echoes of the Tortured." In 2017, the band released its third EP, "Ashes." Next came the studio album "Repulsion for Humanity," released in 2018.

Guest Appearances

Beyond his own projects, Jordison played with various other artists on albums and on tours. He made appearances on albums by Otep and Rob Zombie, and appeared on tour with such metal bands as Metallica, Satyricon, Ministry, and Korn.

Death and Legacy

After first experiencing symptoms in 2010, Jordison was later diagnosed with the neurological disorder transverse myelitis, which eventually resulted in the loss of the use of his legs. He was able to recover somewhat thanks to medical aid and physical therapy. However, on July 26, 2021, Jordison passed away from complications of the disease.

Jordison was buried in Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery in his hometown of Des Moines. Multiple tributes poured in following his death, including from metal musicians Mike Portnoy, Fred Durst, Alex Skolnick, and Lars Ulrich. In 2022, Slipknot dedicated its seventh studio album, "The End, So Far," in Jordison's memory.