What is Joey Belladonna's Net Worth?

Joey Belladonna is an American heavy metal singer who has a net worth of $6 million.

Joey Belladonna is best known as the lead singer of Anthrax, one of the "Big Four" thrash metal bands alongside Metallica, Megadeth, and Slayer. With Belladonna on vocals, Anthrax released several of its most important albums, including "Spreading the Disease," "Among the Living," "State of Euphoria," "Persistence of Time," "Worship Music," and "For All Kings." His powerful, melodic tenor gave Anthrax a different sound from many other thrash bands, balancing speed and aggression with classic heavy metal vocal range.

Belladonna first fronted Anthrax during the band's classic 1980s and early 1990s run, then rejoined for reunion tours in the 2000s and returned again in 2010. His comeback helped restore the band's classic identity during the Big Four era and led to a major second act with "Worship Music" and "For All Kings." Outside Anthrax, Belladonna has released solo music and performed with several cover projects, including classic rock and Journey tribute acts.

Early Life

Joey Belladonna was born Joseph Bellardini on October 14, 1960, in Oswego, New York. He is of Italian descent on his father's side and Native American ancestry on his mother's side. Growing up, Belladonna was influenced by classic rock and progressive rock acts such as The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Kansas, Rush, and Journey. Those influences helped shape the soaring, melodic approach that later made him stand out in thrash metal.

Before joining Anthrax, Belladonna performed with local and regional bands and developed a reputation as a strong live singer. In 1983, he sang with Bible Black, a band that included musicians connected to Elf, Rainbow, and Blue Cheer. That experience gave him a foothold in the heavy metal world shortly before Anthrax came calling.

Joining Anthrax

Anthrax formed in New York City in 1981, but the band was still searching for its definitive identity when Belladonna joined in 1984. He replaced original singer Neil Turbin, and his arrival helped create what became the classic Anthrax lineup: Belladonna on vocals, Scott Ian on rhythm guitar, Dan Spitz on lead guitar, Frank Bello on bass, and Charlie Benante on drums.

Belladonna's first major Anthrax release was the 1985 EP "Armed and Dangerous." Later that year, the band released "Spreading the Disease," its second studio album and first full-length record with Belladonna and Frank Bello. The album included songs such as "Madhouse," "A.I.R.," "Medusa," and "Lone Justice," and it established Anthrax as one of the most exciting bands in the emerging thrash scene.

"Among the Living" and Classic Era

Anthrax reached a new level in 1987 with "Among the Living." The album became one of the defining thrash metal records of the decade and included fan favorites such as "Caught in a Mosh," "Indians," "I Am the Law," and "Efilnikufesin (N.F.L.)." Belladonna's vocal style was a major part of the record's personality. Where other thrash singers leaned heavily on grit, bark, or menace, Belladonna brought a cleaner, high-energy metal voice that made Anthrax's choruses more anthemic.

The band followed with "State of Euphoria" in 1988 and "Persistence of Time" in 1990. "State of Euphoria" included "Antisocial," while "Persistence of Time" featured the Joe Jackson cover "Got the Time" and earned Anthrax a Grammy nomination. During this period, Anthrax became one of the most important metal bands in the world, touring heavily and helping define the East Coast side of thrash metal.

Belladonna also appeared during the band's groundbreaking crossover period with hip-hop. Anthrax's collaboration with Public Enemy on "Bring the Noise" became one of the most famous early rap-metal hybrids and helped expand the band's audience far beyond traditional metal fans.

Departure and Solo Work

Belladonna left Anthrax in 1992 and was replaced by John Bush of Armored Saint. After leaving the band, Belladonna continued to record and perform under his own name. His solo releases included "Belladonna," "Spells of Fear," "03," and "Artifacts I." The solo project allowed him to stay active musically, though it never reached the commercial level of Anthrax.

He also continued performing live in smaller venues and with cover bands. Belladonna became known for fronting Chief Big Way, a classic rock cover band, and Beyond Frontiers, a Journey tribute project. His love of Journey made perfect sense to longtime fans, since his Anthrax vocals always carried more of a classic rock and arena-metal influence than the harsher vocal styles common in thrash.

Return to Anthrax

Belladonna returned to Anthrax for a classic-lineup reunion in 2005 and 2006. After another period away, he officially rejoined the band in 2010, just in time for the Big Four concerts that brought Anthrax together with Metallica, Megadeth, and Slayer on the same stages.

His full studio return came with "Worship Music" in 2011. The album was widely viewed as a comeback and marked Anthrax's first full-length album with Belladonna since "Persistence of Time." It debuted strongly and helped reintroduce the band to modern metal fans. Anthrax followed with "For All Kings" in 2016, another well-received album that showed Belladonna remained a powerful vocalist decades into his career.

Net Worth and Career Earnings

Joey Belladonna's $8 million net worth is based on his decades of earnings from Anthrax album sales, touring, merchandise, royalties, publishing participation, reunion income, solo work, and side projects. Anthrax has sold millions of albums worldwide, and Belladonna was the vocalist during much of the band's most important commercial and creative period.

That said, his net worth is likely lower than the wealthiest members of Anthrax because he was not a founding member, was not in the band continuously, and historically did not have the same level of songwriting and business control as the group's core creative team. For a longtime metal vocalist with major catalog participation, steady touring income, and a prominent role in one of thrash metal's most famous bands, an $8 million estimate is reasonable.

Personal Life

Belladonna has generally kept his personal life private. He has spent much of his life connected to upstate New York and has continued performing in clubs and theaters even when not touring with Anthrax. His career has been unusually durable because he never relied on nostalgia alone. Whether singing Anthrax classics, solo material, or Journey covers, Belladonna built his reputation on a voice that remains one of the most recognizable in thrash metal.