Joey Alexander Net Worth

What is Joey Alexander's Net Worth?

Joey Alexander is an Indonesian jazz pianist who has a net worth of $8 million. A child prodigy, Joey Alexander made his debut at Jazz at Lincoln Center when he was 10 and released his first album, "My Favorite Things," when he was 11. Alexander has performed around the world and for such prominent figures as Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and Herbie Hancock.

Early Life

Joey Alexander was born Josiah Alexander Sila on June 25, 2003 in Denpasar, Indonesia to Farah and Denny, who ran an adventure tourism business. He is the nephew of singer Nafa Urbach and musician and songwriter Alam Urbach. In addition to those musical influences, Alexander cultivated an interest in jazz through his parents. By the age of six, he had taught himself how to play the piano by using a small electric keyboard his father had brought home.

Career

Because jazz education was scarce in his hometown, Alexander moved with his parents to Jakarta. There, at the age eight, he played for jazz icon Herbie Hancock when Hancock was visiting as a UNESCO goodwill ambassador. Alexander would later call that moment the day he chose to devote his childhood to jazz. When he was nine, he competed in the all-ages jazz competition the Master-Jam Fest in Odesa, Ukraine, and won the Grand Prix. The following year, Alexander moved with his family to New York City and caught the attention of jazz trumpeter Wynton Marsalis, the artistic director of Jazz at Lincoln Center. So impressed by a YouTube video he saw of Alexander playing classic jazz compositions, Marsalis invited the young prodigy to perform at his venue's gala in the spring of 2014. Alexander was highly lauded for his performance, especially his solo version of Thelonious Monk's "'Round Midnight."

Alexander's 2014 performance at Jazz at Lincoln Center made him into an instant star in the United States, drawing attention from all corners of the media. He subsequently performed at the Arthur Ashe Learning Center for a crowd that included Bill Clinton. Alexander continued playing at major venues and events, including the Apollo Theater's A Great Night in Harlem benefit concert, the University of the District of Columbia, and the Juilliard School. At the age of 11 in 2015, he released his first album, "My Favorite Things," which peaked at number 59 on the Billboard 200. The album garnered Alexander two Grammy Award nominations, for Best Jazz Instrumental Album and Best Improvised Jazz Solo, the latter for his rendition of John Coltrane's "Giant Steps." Alexander received another nomination for Best Improvised Jazz Solo the next year, for his rendition of Coltrane's "Countdown."

In 2015, Alexander played at the Montreal International Jazz Festival and the Newport Jazz Festival. A couple years later, he performed at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Appel Room. The latter performance, featuring compositions by Thelonious Monk, was released as Alexander's third album, "Joey.Monk.Live!" He released his fourth album, "Eclipse," in the spring of 2018. A few months after that, Alexander performed at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta. In 2020, he released his fifth album, "Warna," and in 2022 he released his first album comprised entirely of original compositions, entitled "Origin." Alexander's seventh album, "Continuance," came out in 2023. For that album, he received a Libera Award nomination for Best Jazz Record.