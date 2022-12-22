Jimmy Pop Net Worth:

What Is Jimmy Pop's Net Worth?

Jimmy Pop is an American singer, rapper, musician, and songwriter who has a net worth of $5 million. Jimmy Pop is best known for being a founding member of the rap rock band the Bloodhound Gang, and he was their primary vocalist, rhythm guitarist, and songwriter. The Bloodhound Gang released the studio albums "Use Your Fingers" (1995), "One Fierce Beer Coaster" (1996), "Hooray for Boobies" (1999), "Hefty Fine" (2005), and "Hard-Off" (2015), and they have sold more than six million albums. Their 1999 single "The Bad Touch" reached #1 in eight countries and on the "Billboard" Dance Club Songs chart, and it was certified 2x Platinum in Sweden and Platinum in Australia and the U.K. Pop launched the record label Jimmy Franks Recording Company, and he has also performed with Bang Chamber 8 (a Depeche Mode cover band), Tomcraft, Scooter, Die Atzen, and Russian Village Boys. He teamed up with Bam and Jess Margera and Brandon DiCamillo to form The DiCamillo Sisters, releasing the holiday single "But Why's It So Cold?" in 2003.

Early Life

Jimmy Pop was born James Moyer Franks on August 27, 1972, in Trappe, Pennsylvania. Jimmy is the son of Richard Lee Franks and Alice Ann Moyer, and his heritage is Native American and German. Though Pop has Jewish ancestry, he was raised in the Lutheran church. However, he stopped practicing religion when his parents gave him permission to. A 2005 "News-Times" article stated that Jimmy's parents had been running a Pennsylvania resort for the past two decades and that they previously owned a drug company. Pop attended Perkiomen Valley High School, and after graduating in 1990, he enrolled at Philadelphia's Temple University to study history and mass communication. As a college student, Jimmy met "Evil" Jared Hasselhoff, one of his future Bloodhound Gang bandmates.

Bloodhound Gang



Before forming the Bloodhound Gang, Pop played in the band Bang Chamber 8 with bassist Mike Bowe (aka "Daddy Long Legs"), and in 1990, they released a cassette featuring a few original songs. The band split up the following year, and in 1992, Jimmy and Mike formed the Bloodhound Gang. The band released their debut EP, "Dingleberry Haze," in 1994, and they signed with Columbia Records in March 1995. The band's first album, "Use Your Fingers," was released in July 1995, and it reached #185 on the UK Albums Chart. Their follow-up, 1996's "One Fierce Beer Coaster," was certified Gold in the U.S. and reached #3 in New Zealand and #11 in Austria. The album featured the single "Fire Water Burn," which went Platinum in Sweden and New Zealand and Gold in Australia and Norway. The single "Why's Everybody Always Pickin' on Me?" reached #7 in New Zealand. The band's third album, 1999's "Hooray for Boobies," topped the charts in Austria and Germany and was certified Platinum in five countries. The single "The Bad Touch" earned the group several award nominations and reached the top 10 in more than a dozen countries. The album also included the single "Along Comes Mary," which went Gold in Austria and Germany and reached the top 10 in both countries.

"One Fierce Beer Coaster," "Hooray for Boobies," and the band's fourth album, 2005's "Hefty Fine," were released on Geffen Records. "Hefty Fine" reached #4 in Austria and #7 in Germany and was certified Gold in both countries. The Bloodhound Gang would not release another album until 2015's "Hard-Off," which was released by Pop's Jimmy Franks Recording Company. Besides his work as a musician, Pop has also starred in the music videos for Oleander's "Boys Don't Cry" (2000), Vengaboys "Forever as One" (2000), and Russian Village Boys' "Daddy WTF?" (2022), and he has appeared in the films "The Dudesons Movie" (2006) and "Minghags" (2009) and the television series "Viva la Bam" (2003–2005) and "Bam's Unholy Union" (2007).

Awards and Nominations

With the Bloodhound Gang, Pop won a GAFFA Award for Årets Nye Udenlandske Navn (which translates to New Foreign Name of the Year) in 1997, a Rockbjörnen for Best International Song for "The Bad Touch" in 1999, an ECHO Award for Best International Newcomer in 2000, and a Meteor Music Award for Best Selling International Single Group for "The Bad Touch" in 2001. The band received three Viva Comet Award nominations in 2000, winning Best Live Act and Best Rock Act; their other nomination was for the Viva Zwei Audience Award. The Bloodhound Gang earned a Žebřík Music Award nomination for Best International Surprise in 1999, and in 2000, they received an ECHO Award nomination for Best International Group. That year "The Bad Touch" earned a Q Award nomination for Best Video and a "Billboard" Music Video Award nomination for Pop Clip of the Year.

Real Estate

In November 2000 Jimmy paid $500,000 for a 10-acre property in Royersford, Pennsylvania that features a 5,200 square foot home.