What is Jerry Cantrell's Net Worth?

Jerry Cantrell is an American guitarist, singer, and songwriter who has an estimated net worth of $25 million. Jerry Cantrell is the founder, lead guitarist, co-lead vocalist, and songwriter of legendary rock band Alice in Chains.

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Rock Stars Net Worth: $25 Million Date of Birth: Mar 18, 1966 (57 years old) Place of Birth: Tacoma Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 1 in (1.87 m) Profession: Singer, Musician, Guitarist, Songwriter, Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Jerry Cantrell's Net Worth

Early Life

Jerry Fulton Cantrell Jr. was born on March 18, 1966, in Tacoma, Washington, to Gloria Jean Krumpos and Jerry Fulton Cantrell. In high school, he was the president of the choir, which was an award winning competitive group. Cantrell developed an interest in Gregorian chants during this period and cites his choir and drama teachers as motivating him to pursue a career in music. Although he was raised on country music, he gravitated toward rock music and guitarists such as Jimi Hendrix, Ace Frehley, Tony Iommi, Angus Young, Jimmy Page, and Eddie Van Halen. Other major influences included Elton John, Heart, and Fleetwood Mac.

Early Career

Jerry Cantrell was in college during the winter semester of 1985 when he decided to quit and move to Dallas, Texas, to join a band with some friends. He worked at a music store where he bought his first real guitar. He formed Sinister with Vinnie Chas, and they later formed another band called Raze. While in Dallas, Jerry met an early version of Pantera and became friends with Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul.

Jerry moved back to Tacoma about a year later and started a band called Diamond Lie with singer Scott Damon, drummer Bobby Nesbitt, and bassist Matt Muasau. He worked several part-time jobs to pay rent and spent any free time playing guitar and jamming with bands. Three weeks after his mother's death on April 11, 1987, he went to see the band Alice N' Chains and was impressed by lead singer Layne Staley. Diamond Lie played their last gig in July of 1987, and Cantrell set out to recruit Staley after Alice N' Chains broke up. Jerry and drummer Sean Kinney and bassist Mike Starr convinced Staley to join them, and they renamed themselves Alice in Chains.

Alice in Chains

Alice in Chains quickly gained attention during the Seattle grunge movement in the 1990s and became known for their distinctive vocals with the harmonization between Cantrell and Staley. The band rose to international fame and became one of the biggest bands of the era. Jerry Cantrell was Alice In Chains' lead guitarist, co-lyricist, co-vocalist, and the band's primary composer from its formation until their hiatus starting in the late 1990s and the death of Layne Staley in April of 2002. Cantrell took on the role of lead singer on most of their songs on the following records but brought in William DuVall to fill the second vocalist spot.

Alice in Chains have sold more than 30 millions albums worldwide with over 19 million coming in the United States alone. They were ranked #34 on VH1's "100 Greatest Artists of Hard Rock" and solidified their spot among the best of the 1990s grunge scene and beyond.

Catalog Sale

In February 2022, Jerry and his bandmates sold their catalog rights to Round Hill music for $50 million. The deal did not encompass the copyrights owned by the heirs of Layne Stayle or the heirs of Mike Starr. Their respective estates had already sold their rights to Primary Music in a separate deal.

The Round Hill purchase involved 94 songs and 159 recordings. All of the band's biggest hits were included in the sale. As the primary songwriting of most of the group's songs, Jerry was the majority beneficiary in the sale.

Other Ventures

Jerry Cantrell had a solo career in which he released the albums "Boggy Depot," "Degradation Trip Volumes 1 & 2," and "Brighten." He has also collaborated and performed with the likes of Ozzy Osbourne, Heart, Metallica, Pantera, Pearl Jam, Danzig, Stone Temple Pilots and more.

Awards & Accolades

Cantrell was ranked #38 out of the "100 Greatest Heavy Metal Guitarists of All TIme" by Guitar World in 2004 and named "Riff Lord" by Metal Hammer magazine in 2006. He was also named the 37th "Greatest Guitar Player of All Time" in 2012 by Guitar World. Cantrell has earned nine Grammy Award nominations as a member of Alice in Chains.

Personal Life

Jerry Cantrell lived in Monroe, Washington, from the 1990s until the early 2000s when he moved to Studio City, California. Since 2012, he has maintained a residence in Burien, Washington.

Cantrell has contributed to many charities over the years and has been a longtime supporter of MusiCares MAP Fund that helps musicians struggling with addiction. He is also a supporter of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Music for Relief, Autism Speaks, and the Rock Against MS Foundation.