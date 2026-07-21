What Is Jeff Stinco's Net Worth?

Jeff Stinco is a Canadian musician, songwriter, and restaurateur who has a net worth of $9 million.

Jeff Stinco is best known as the lead guitarist and a founding member of the pop-punk band Simple Plan. Unlike most of his bandmates, Stinco entered the group with years of formal classical training, which helped make him Simple Plan's most technically accomplished instrumentalist.

Simple Plan achieved international success with its 2002 debut album, "No Pads, No Helmets…Just Balls," which included "I'm Just a Kid," "I'd Do Anything," "Addicted," and "Perfect." The band followed it with "Still Not Getting Any…," "Simple Plan," "Get Your Heart On!," "Taking One for the Team," and "Harder Than It Looks." Simple Plan has sold millions of albums, generated billions of streams, and toured extensively throughout North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and South America.

Outside music, Stinco has invested in Montreal's hospitality industry. He opened the Italian restaurant Mangiafoco in Old Montreal and subsequently became involved with several other bars and restaurants. His income has come from recording royalties, touring, merchandise, songwriting, endorsements, and his restaurant investments.

Early Life

Jean-François Stinco was born on August 22, 1978, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. His nickname developed from the initials "J.F.," which his English-speaking friends gradually turned into Jeff.

Stinco attended Collège Beaubois in Pierrefonds, Quebec, along with future Simple Plan members Chuck Comeau, Pierre Bouvier, and Sébastien Lefebvre. Music became a serious pursuit for Stinco at an early age. He studied classical guitar for approximately a decade at the Conservatoire de musique de Montréal, developing skills in musical theory, arrangement, and performance.

Before Simple Plan became successful, Stinco taught guitar and played in local bands. His background differed from the largely self-taught punk approach of his future bandmates, but that contrast eventually became one of Simple Plan's strengths. Stinco could play fast, aggressive pop-punk while also contributing more melodic and technically demanding guitar parts.

Formation of Simple Plan

In 1999, Stinco joined Chuck Comeau and Sébastien Lefebvre in forming a new band in Montreal. Pierre Bouvier, who had previously played with Comeau in Reset, joined as the group's singer and bassist. David Desrosiers later became the permanent bassist, allowing Bouvier to concentrate on lead vocals.

The band adopted the name Simple Plan and began performing in clubs, opening for established punk acts, and appearing on the Warped Tour. Stinco initially contributed some backing vocals in addition to playing lead guitar.

Simple Plan signed with Lava Records and Atlantic Records while preparing its debut album. The group worked with producer Arnold Lanni on "No Pads, No Helmets…Just Balls," which was released in 2002.

The album's polished combination of punk guitars, large choruses, and lyrics about adolescence connected with a substantial international audience. Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 appeared on "I'd Do Anything," while Joel Madden of Good Charlotte contributed vocals to "You Don't Mean Anything."

Commercial Breakthrough

"No Pads, No Helmets…Just Balls" became a multi-platinum success and turned Simple Plan into one of the most prominent bands of the early-2000s pop-punk movement. Stinco's concise lead parts and melodic guitar lines helped distinguish the group from bands that relied almost entirely on power chords.

Simple Plan released its second album, "Still Not Getting Any…," in 2004. Produced by Bob Rock, the album included "Welcome to My Life," "Shut Up!," "Crazy," and "Untitled (How Could This Happen to Me?)." It reached the upper tier of the charts in Canada and the United States and expanded the band's audience around the world.

The group experimented with electronic production and alternative rock on its self-titled 2008 album. Stinco used a broader range of guitars, amplifiers, and effects while adapting his playing to the album's more polished sound.

Simple Plan returned with "Get Your Heart On!" in 2011, followed by "Taking One for the Team" in 2016. Songs including "Jet Lag" and "Summer Paradise" became major international hits, particularly outside the United States.

Later Career

After completing its major-label agreement, Simple Plan independently released "Harder Than It Looks" in 2022. The album marked a deliberate return to the energetic pop-punk sound that first established the band.

Simple Plan also experienced a major resurgence as younger listeners discovered songs such as "I'm Just a Kid" through streaming platforms and social media. The band's longevity allowed Stinco and his bandmates to headline their own shows while touring with acts including Sum 41, The Offspring, and Avril Lavigne.

The group's history was chronicled in the documentary "Simple Plan: The Kids in the Crowd," which followed the musicians from their Montreal beginnings through their international success and continued touring career.

Although Pierre Bouvier and Chuck Comeau have handled much of Simple Plan's primary lyric writing, Stinco has received songwriting credits on numerous recordings. His greatest creative influence has come through guitar arrangements, solos, tones, and the construction of the band's live sound.

Restaurants and Business Ventures

Stinco expanded into the restaurant business after establishing himself financially through Simple Plan. In 2012, he opened Mangiafoco in Old Montreal. The Italian restaurant specialized in pizza, mozzarella, wine, and contemporary interpretations of traditional dishes.

He later invested in or helped launch additional hospitality concepts in Montreal and elsewhere in Quebec. His ventures have included restaurants, cocktail bars, lounges, and neighborhood drinking establishments.

Stinco's restaurant activity developed naturally from his interest in food and travel. Years of international touring exposed him to different cuisines, while his Simple Plan career gave him the capital and public profile needed to pursue projects outside music.

Simple Plan Foundation

Stinco and his bandmates established the Simple Plan Foundation in 2005. The organization supports young people affected by serious illness, addiction, mental health challenges, poverty, and other difficulties.

The foundation has donated millions of dollars to charitable organizations and youth programs. Simple Plan received the Allan Waters Humanitarian Award at the 2012 Juno Awards in recognition of the band's charitable work.

Personal Life

Stinco is the father of three children, including daughters Maya and Zoé and a son named Thomas. He has participated in travel and environmental programming with his daughters and has described himself publicly as a father, world traveler, and food enthusiast.

He has remained based in the Montreal area despite spending much of his adult life touring internationally with Simple Plan.