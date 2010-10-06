Jeff Beck Net Worth

What was Jeff Beck's Net Worth?

Jeff Beck was an English rock guitarist who had a net worth of $25 million at the time of his death. Unfortunately, Jeff Beck died on January 10, 2023 at the age of 78. Jeff Beck was considered one of music's most influential and creative lead guitarists. Later musicians would credit Beck's guitar playing as being an inspiration for heavy metal. He was known for his work with The Yardbirds and his own band The Jeff Beck Group, among and others. He replaced Eric Clapton in The Yardbirds, at the recommendation of former member Jimmy Page. The Jeff Beck Group featured Jeff on guitar with Rod Stewart on vocals and Ronnie Wood on drums. During his life, Jeff appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine three times, won eight Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame TWICE; in 1992 as a member of The Yardbirds and in 2009 as a solo artist. In later years Jeff was known for his close friendship and musical collaboration with Johnny Depp. The day after Johnny's infamous trial with Amber Heard adjourned, he flew to England and played on tour with Beck.

Early Life

He was born Geoffrey Arnold "Jeff" Beck on June 24, 1944, in Wallington, England. Never following a straight trajectory in his career, Beck has also performed solo and with the hard-hitting lineups of The JeffBeck Group and Beck, Bogert & Appice. Generally speaking, much of Jeff's recorded output is instrumental music colored with innovative sounds and genres that range from blues rock to heavy metal, jazz fusion and an additional blend of guitar-rock and electronica.

Even though this rock virtuoso flaunted his talent in his two solo hit albums Blow By Blow and Wired (released respectively in 1975 and 1976), Jeff Beck has never enjoyed the commercial success of many of his contemporaries and bandmates. His extensive musical opus includes many side projects as well, having appeared on albums by Mick Jagger, Tina Turner, Morrissey, Jon Bon Jovi, Kate Bush, Stevie Wonders, Cyndi Lauper and ZZ Top, among others.

However, critics did not fail to notice Beck's trend-setting contributions to instrumental rock. He has been honored with the Grammy Award for Best Rock Instrumental Performance six times and Best Pop Instrumental Performance once. Furthermore, he is the one of the few musicians who have been twice inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: as a Yardbirds' bandleader (1992) and as a solo artist (2009).

Riverhall

For much of his later years, Jeff lived in a Grade II-listed estate in Wadhurst, East Sussex called Riverhall.