What is Jeff Ament's net worth?

Jeff Ament is an American musician who has a net worth of $100 million. Jeff Ament is best known as the bassist and a founding member of the influential rock band Pearl Jam. A prolific creative force, Ament's career has spanned four decades and multiple bands, including pivotal roles in the Seattle grunge scene of the late 1980s and early 1990s. In addition to his work with Pearl Jam, he's known for his distinctive graphic design work, solo albums, and activism in support of arts and Native communities in his home state of Montana.

Early Life and Musical Beginnings

Jeffrey Allen Ament was born on March 10, 1963, and raised in the small town of Big Sandy, Montana. One of several siblings in a devoutly religious family, he was drawn to punk rock as a teenager and began playing bass in local bands. After attending the University of Montana and working a variety of odd jobs, Ament moved to Seattle in the early 1980s, determined to pursue music full-time.

In Seattle, Ament joined the burgeoning underground scene and played in several bands, including Deranged Diction and Green River. The latter featured future members of Mudhoney and is widely considered one of the first grunge bands. After Green River split in 1987 over creative differences, Ament and guitarist Stone Gossard formed the band Mother Love Bone with vocalist Andrew Wood. Signed to PolyGram and poised for breakout success, the group's trajectory was tragically cut short when Wood died of a heroin overdose in 1990, just days before their debut album, "Apple," was set for release.

Pearl Jam

Still grieving Wood's death, Ament and Gossard regrouped with guitarist Mike McCready and recorded a demo tape to find a new singer. That tape reached Eddie Vedder in San Diego, who added vocals and lyrics to several tracks and quickly relocated to Seattle. Along with drummer Dave Krusen, the five musicians formed Pearl Jam in 1990.

Their debut album, "Ten," released in 1991, became a landmark in alternative rock. Propelled by singles like "Alive," "Even Flow," and "Jeremy," the album went on to sell more than 13 million copies in the U.S. alone. Ament's melodic, dynamic bass lines became a key part of the band's sound, and he also contributed to the visual identity of Pearl Jam—designing artwork, logos, and merchandise.

Pearl Jam quickly became one of the most important bands of the 1990s, known for both their commercial success and their principled stands. Ament and his bandmates—Vedder, Gossard, McCready, and eventually drummer Matt Cameron—famously took on Ticketmaster in the mid-1990s, accusing the company of monopolistic practices and attempting to launch their own tour outside the Ticketmaster system. Though the legal battle failed to break the monopoly, it cemented the band's reputation for integrity.

Over the decades, Ament has remained an integral part of Pearl Jam's sound and direction. He's written or co-written songs like "Nothingman," "Low Light," and "Other Side," and he continues to perform with the band globally. Pearl Jam has released eleven studio albums, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017, and is considered one of the most enduring and influential bands of their generation.

Other Projects and Solo Work

In addition to Pearl Jam, Ament has participated in numerous side projects, including Temple of the Dog—a one-off tribute band formed in 1990 with Chris Cornell to honor Andrew Wood—as well as Three Fish and RNDM. He's also released several solo albums, including "Tone" (2008), "While My Heart Beats" (2012), and "American Death Squad" (2018), each of which showcases his eclectic musical tastes and penchant for introspective songwriting.

Outside of music, Ament is an accomplished graphic designer and visual artist. He has created many of Pearl Jam's posters, album layouts, and stage designs, infusing the band's aesthetic with a raw, DIY sensibility that mirrors their ethos.

Philanthropy and Advocacy

Deeply connected to his Montana roots, Ament has been a longtime advocate for arts, education, and recreation in rural and tribal communities. Through his foundation, he has helped fund and construct dozens of skateparks across Montana and other underserved areas. His work in these communities, especially on Native American reservations, has earned widespread praise.

Ament is also a vocal advocate for environmental causes and political reform. He's frequently used his platform to support voter rights, climate action, and economic justice—often in tandem with Pearl Jam's broader activism.