What Is Jason Bonham's Net Worth?

Jason Bonham is a British drummer who has a net worth of $10 million. Jason Bonham is the son of John Bonham, the original drummer for Led Zeppelin, and he has repeatedly performed with the group since his father passed away in 1980. In the late '80s, Jason formed his own band, Bonham, but the group was only moderately successful and split up in 1992. He has performed or recorded with numerous musicians, including Jimmy Page and Paul Rodgers, and he appeared on the 2006 VH1 reality show "Supergroup," on which he worked with members of Anthrax, Skid Row, and Biohazard. Bonham played the drums during the December 2007 Led Zeppelin reunion at the O2 Arena in London, and he represented his father (alongside his sister, Zoë) when the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1995. Jason appeared in the 2001 Mark Wahlberg film "Rock Star," and he worked in the music department on the films "Man of Steel" (2013), "The Lone Ranger" (2013), "Apple Seed" (2019), and "No Time to Die" (2021). He formed the band Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening in 2009, and the group has embarked on numerous tours, including a 2022 U.S. tour.

Early Life

Jason Bonham was born Jason John Bonham on July 15, 1966, in Dudley, England. He is the son of drummer John Bonham (who died of pulmonary aspiration in September 1980) and Pat Phillips. Jason has a younger sister, Zoë, who is a singer-songwriter. According to Bonham's website, when he was just 5 years old, he "could play the drums, at least a scaled-down set of them, with skill." In 1976, Jason appeared in the Led Zeppelin concert film "The Song Remains the Same" with his father, performing on a scaled-down drum kit. As a teenager, Bonham joined the band Air Race, which signed with Atlantic Records, released the 1984 album "Shaft of Light," and opened for bands such as Queen and AC/DC. In the mid-1980s, Jason was a member of the band Virginia Wolf, which released the albums "Virginia Wolf" (1986) and "Push" (1987).

Career

In 1988, Bonham toured with Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page and performed on his album "Outrider," and that May he played drums with Page, Robert Plant, and John Paul Jones at a New York City concert celebrating the 40th anniversary of Atlantic Records.

In 1989, Jason formed the band Bonham and released the album "The Disregard of Timekeeping." The album peaked at #38 on the "Billboard" 200 chart, and the hit single "Wait for You" reached #9 on the Mainstream Rock Tracks chart and #55 on the "Billboard" Hot 100 chart. The singles "Guilty" and "Bringing Me Down" also made it onto the Mainstream Rock Tracks chart, reaching #29 and #47, respectively. After the band released the 1992 album "Mad Hatter," which received a lukewarm reception, they disbanded. B

onham performed on the 1993 album "Muddy Water Blues: A Tribute to Muddy Waters," and the following year he appeared at Woodstock II with Paul Rodgers and Slash. That year Jason reformed his band with a new lead singer, renaming it Motherland and releasing the 1994 album "Peace for Me."

In 1997, he released an album of Led Zeppelin covers titled "In the Name of My Father: The Zepset" with The Jason Bonham Band and donated the proceeds to the charitable organizations the Big Sisters of Los Angeles and the John Bonham Memorial Motorcycle Camp. Later that year The Jason Bonham Band released the album "When You See the Sun." In 1999, Jason performed on the Little Steven album "Born Again Savage."

In 2001, Jason appeared in the film "Rock Star" as a member of the fictional band Steel Dragon, and he played on the soundtrack. Next, he performed on Healing Sixes' "Enormosound" (2002), The Quireboys' "100% Live" (2002), U.F.O.'s "You Are Here" (2004), Foreigner's "Extended Versions" (2005), "No End in Sight: The Very Best of Foreigner" (2008), and "Can't Slow Down" (2009), and Joe Bonamassa's "You & Me " (2006). Bonham was a cast member on the 2006 VH1 reality show "Supergroup" alongside Sebastian Bach, Scott Ian, Ted Nugent, and Evan Seinfeld, and they formed the band Damnocracy and spent nearly two weeks living in a mansion together and making music. Jason performed with Led Zeppelin at the band's December 2007 reunion concert at the O2 Arena, and music critics said that he gave a "flawless performance." In 2009, he joined Black Country Communion, a supergroup that included Joe Bonamassa, Glenn Hughes, and Derek Sherinian. Black Country Communion released a self-titled album in 2010, followed by "Black Country Communion 2" in 2011, "Afterglow" in 2012, and "BCCIV" in 2017.

Bonham performed on the 2012 Led Zeppelin album "Celebration Day," and in 2013, he formed the band California Breed, releasing a self-titled album the following year. In 2014, he joined the supergroup Sammy Hagar and the Circle, performing on the albums "At Your Service." (2015), "Space Between" (2019), and "Crazy Times" (2022). Jason has toured with his band Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening on and off since 2010, and in 2013, the band teamed up with Heart for "The Heartbreaker Tour," which celebrated Led Zeppelin's music. Jason had previously performed with Heart's Ann and Nancy Wilson during the Kennedy Center Honors' 2012 tribute to Led Zeppelin, which was hosted by President Barack Obama and attended by Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, and John Paul Jones.

Personal Life

Jason married Jan Charteris on April 28, 1990, in Stone, Worcestershire, and Bonham jammed with Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, and John Paul Jones at the reception. Jason and Jan have two children, daughter Jaz and son Jager.

Real Estate

In 2005, Jason purchased a 4,225 square foot home in Boca Raton, Florida, for $750,000. He put the four-bedroom, four-bathroom home on the market for $899,000 in 2010. In 2008, Bonham paid $985,000 for a 3,797 square foot home in Delray Beach, Florida. The home includes four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.