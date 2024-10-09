What is Jacob Hoggard's Net Worth?

Jacob Hoggard is a former Canadian singer, songwriter, and musician who has a net worth of $300 thousand. Jacob Hoggard is best known as the lead singer of the pop rock band Hedley, which was originally formed in 2003. The following year, Hoggard competed on the second season of the reality television competition show "Canadian Idol," coming in third place. Hedley began an indefinite hiatus in 2018 after members of the band were accused of sexual misconduct; Hoggard was later convicted and sentenced to five years in prison.

Early Life and Education

Jacob Hoggard was born on July 9, 1984 in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada. In Surrey, he attended Senator Reid Elementary School and L.A. Matheson Secondary School. Hoggard also attended schools in Abbotsford: the Mennonite Educational Institute and Yale Secondary.

Canadian Idol

Hoggard rose to prominence in Canada in 2004 as a contestant on the second season of the reality television competition show "Canadian Idol." After passing his audition with his rendition of Neil Diamond's "Forever in Blue Jeans," he went on to sing such songs as Billy Joel's "Only the Good Die Young," David Bowie's "Space Oddity," Gordon Lightfoot's "Sundown," and Nat King Cole's "Unforgettable." Hoggard ultimately made it to the final three of the competition, behind runner-up Theresa Sokyrka and winner Kalan Porter.

Hedley

In 2003, Hoggard formed the band Hedley with Kevin Giesbrecht, Kevin Heeres, Brandon McKay, and Ryan Federau. Not long after Hoggard competed on "Canadian Idol," the original lineup broke up. Hedley went on to re-form in 2005 with new members Dave Rosin, Tommy Mac, and Chris Crippin, all previously from the band Everything After. The band subsequently signed with Universal Music Canada and released its debut single, "On My Own." The single, which reached number one on the Canadians Singles Chart, became the lead single from Hedley's self-titled debut album in 2005. Other singles from the album included "Villain," "Trip," and "321." The band released its second album, "Famous Last Words," in 2007; it spawned the successful singles "For the Nights I Can't Remember" and "Never Too Late." Hedley continued its success with its third studio album, "The Show Must Go," which came out in late 2009.

In late 2011, Hedley released its fourth studio album, "Storms." Supported by the lead single "Invincible," the album debuted at number two on the Canadian Album Chart. It also spawned the hit single "Kiss You Inside Out." Hedley went on to release its fifth album, "Wild Life," in 2013; it debuted at number four on the Canadian Album Chart and launched the hit singles "Anything" and "Crazy for You." In 2015, the band released its sixth studio album, "Hello," which became its first to debut atop the Canadian Album Chart. Hedley's next album, "Cageless," was released in 2017. During the recording of the album, drummer Chris Crippin left the band and was replaced by Jay Benison. "Cageless" was another hit for Hedley, reaching number two on the Canadian Album Chart. However, not long after, members of the band were accused of sexually assaulting various young women, causing Hedley to go on an indefinite hiatus as of 2018.

Sexual Assault Conviction

As early as 2005, Hoggard and his fellow Hedley bandmates were involved in a sexual assault case. Later, in 2018, the members of the band faced numerous accusations of sexual misconduct with young women over the course of their careers. Hoggard was brought to trial in 2022, and was found guilty of sexual assault causing bodily harm against a woman in 2016. He was consequently sentenced to five years in prison. Hoggard issued an appeal in 2024, but it was struck down by Ontario, Canada's top court. A little later, the court dismissed his application for bail. Hoggard went on to attempt to appeal his conviction to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Personal Life

In 2005, Hoggard wed his high school sweetheart. They eventually divorced in 2009. Later, at the end of 2018, Hoggard married actress Rebekah Asselstine.