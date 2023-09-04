Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Rock Stars Net Worth: $50 Million Date of Birth: Mar 31, 1984 (39 years old) Place of Birth: Bergenfield Gender: Male Profession: Composer, Lyricist, Singer-songwriter, Musician, Guitarist, Songwriter Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Jack Antonoff's Net Worth

What is Jack Antonoff's Net Worth?

Jack Antonoff is an American musician, producer and songwriter who has a net worth of $50 million. As a performer Jack Antonoff is known for being a member of the pop-rock bands Bleachers and Fun. Previously, he served as the lead singer of the indie rock band Steel Train. In addition to his own bands, Antonoff has worked as a songwriter and producer for numerous other musical artists, notably Taylor Swift.

In 2002 he formed the band Steel Train with a friend and the band was signed to Drive-Thru Records. The band released three studio albums and had their final show in 2013. In 2008 Antonoff was asked to join the band Fun by frontman Nate Ruess. The band won Grammy Awards for Best New Artist and Song of the Year for "We Are Young" in 2013. Their debut studio album Aim and Ignite was released in 2009 and their 2012 album Some Nights hit #2 on the US Rock and US Alterative charts as well as #3 on the Billboard 200 chart. The 2011 single "We Are Young" (featuring Janelle Monae) hit #1 in six countries and was certified as high as 7x Platinum. Their 2012 singles "Some Nights" and "Carry On" were also highly successful. Antonoff co-wrote the hit single "Brave" with Sara Bareilles. He has also written songs for Carly Rae Jepsen, Tegan and Sara, Taylor Swift, and Cristina Perri, among many others. He released the album "Strange Desire" with Bleachers in 2014. This album hit #2 on the US Alternative and Rock charts and featured the #1 US Alternative single "I Wanna Get Better". Jack was romantically linked to actress Lena Dunham from 2012 to 2017.

Jack Antonoff Biggest Produced Hits

Antonoff's songs are known for their catchy melodies, lush production, and emotional lyrics. He is a master of creating songs that connect with listeners on a deep level. Below is a list of songs produced by Antonoff:

Taylor Swift:

"Style" (2015)

(2015) "Bad Blood" (2015)

(2015) "Look What You Made Me Do" (2017)

(2017) "Blank Space" (2014)

(2014) "Shake It Off" (2014)

Lorde:

"Royals" (2013)

(2013) "Team" (2013)

(2013) "Green Light" (2017)

(2017) "Liability" (2017)

Lana Del Rey

"Video Games" (2011)

(2011) "Born to Die" (2012)

(2012) "Summertime Sadness" (2012)

(2012) "West Coast" (2014)

And…

St. Vincent – "Digital Witness" (2014)

(2014) St. Vincent – "Masseduction" (2017)

(2017) Bleachers – "I Wanna Get Better" (2014)

(2014) Bleachers – "Don't Take the Money" (2017)

(2017) Carly Rae Jepsen – "Run Away with Me" (2015)

(2015) Carly Rae Jepsen – "Cut to the Feeling" (2017)

(2017) Pink – "What About Us" (2017)

(2017) The Chicks – "Gaslighter" (2020)

Just to name a few.

Early Life and Education

Jack Antonoff was born on March 31, 1984 in Bergenfield, New Jersey as the second of three children of Jewish parents Shira and Rick. His younger sister, Sarah, passed away from brain cancer when she was 13. Antonoff was educated at the Solomon Schechter Day School in Bergen County, New Jersey, and then at the Professional Children's School in Manhattan, to which he commuted. As a teenager in 1998, he and some old childhood friends formed a punk rock band called Outline. The group released a self-titled EP in early 2000, followed by the album "A Boy Can Dream" in the summer of 2001. Outline also played in various venues around the country.

Steel Train

In 2002, Antonoff and his friend Scott Irby-Ranniar formed the indie rock band Steel Train. The pair soon added drummer Matthias Gruber, as well as their friends Evan Winiker and Matthew Goldman. Steel Train released two EPs and three studio albums during its existence, and also did extensive touring. The band played its final show at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City in early 2013.

Fun.

In 2008, Antonoff was asked by singer-songwriter Nate Ruess to join him and Andrew Dost in a new band called Fun. He became the guitarist and drummer of the band. Fun. went on to release its debut album, "Aim and Ignite," in 2009. It was with the group's second album, "Some Nights," that Fun. achieved its commercial breakthrough. Released in early 2012, the album reached number three on the Billboard 200 and launched the number-one single "We Are Young." The second single, the title track, made it to number three. Fun. went on to receive six Grammy Award nominations, winning for Best New Artist and for Song of the Year, for "We Are Young." In 2014, Fun. released the single "Sight of the Sun" for the HBO television series "Girls," and debuted the song "Harsh Lights" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." The band then went on a hiatus.

Bleachers

Antonoff announced his new solo project, Bleachers, in early 2014. The band subsequently released its debut single, "I Wanna Get Better," which was later featured on Bleachers' debut studio album, "Strange Desire." That album reached number 11 on the Billboard 200 upon its release in the summer of 2014. A second studio album, "Gone Now," was released in mid-2017. Bleachers went on to release the album "Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night" in the summer of 2021. In other activities with Bleachers, Antonoff created a Google Play docuseries called "Thank You and Sorry," which combined scripted scenes with footage from Bleachers shows.

Taylor Swift

Antonoff has had a long professional partnership with singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, beginning in 2013 when the pair co-wrote and produced the song "Sweeter than Fiction" for the film "One Chance." Antonoff and Swift subsequently worked on songs together for Swift's fifth studio album, "1989," which was released in 2014. As a producer on the album, Antonoff shared the Grammy Award for Album of the Year. He went on to work with Swift on her sixth studio album, "Reputation," for which he co-wrote and co-produced such songs as "Look What You Made Me Do," "Getaway Car," and "Dress." For Swift's seventh studio album, 2019's "Lover," Antonoff co-wrote eight tracks and produced eleven. He continued to collaborate with Swift on her subsequent albums "Folklore," "Evermore," and "Midnights," winning his second Album of the Year Grammy Award for the former. Additionally, Antonoff has collaborated with Swift on her many re-recorded albums, such as "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" and "Red (Taylor's Version)."

Other Producing and Songwriting Credits

Antonoff has been a songwriter and producer for many other artists and projects beyond Swift. In 2017, he co-wrote and produced Lorde's album "Melodrama," and after that co-wrote, produced, and performed on her album "Solar Power." In 2018, Antonoff produced the soundtrack for the gay teen romcom "Love, Simon," to which his band Bleachers contributed four songs. The following year, he had co-producer and co-writer credits on Lana Del Rey's album "Norman Fucking Rockwell!" Antonoff went on to produce Del Rey's albums "Chemtrails Over the Country Club" and "Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd."

Among his many other notable credits, Antonoff co-wrote Sara Bareilles's hit 2013 song "Brave," co-produced Pink's 2017 album "Beautiful Trauma," and co-produced St. Vincent's albums "Masseduction" and "Daddy's Home." For the title track on "Masseduction," he won the Grammy Award for Best Rock Song, and for "Daddy's Home" he won the Grammy for Best Alternative Music Album. In both 2022 and 2023, Antonoff won the Grammy for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical. Antonoff has collaborated with various other artists, including Florence and the Machine, Carly Rae Jepsen, the Chicks, the 1975, and Tegan and Sara.

Shadow of the City

In 2015, Antonoff launched his own music festival called Shadow of the City, which takes place annually at the Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park, New Jersey. A one-day festival with a single stage, its proceeds go to the Ally Coalition, an organization founded by Antonoff and his sister Rachel. Performers at Shadow of the City have included Bleachers, Charli XCX, Clams Casino, Hayley Kiyoko, and Beach Slang.

Film Appearances

Antonoff has made some appearances on film. In 2015, he played Baby Goya in the romantic dramedy "Hello, My Name is Doris," starring Sally Field. Later, in 2021, he appeared as himself in Edgar Wright's documentary "The Sparks Brothers," speaking of his admiration for the titular musical duo.

Personal Life

From 2001 to 2002, Antonoff dated actress Scarlett Johansson. He later dated actress, writer, and director Lena Dunham after relocating to New York City. They split up in early 2018 after living together in Brooklyn Heights. Antonoff went on to date actress Margaret Qualley, whom he married in the summer of 2023.

Antonoff has been open about his struggles with anxiety, OCD, and depression. He has seen therapists and psychopharmacologists to deal with these issues, and has taken anti-anxiety medications. Antonoff has germaphobia, which was compounded by a bout of pneumonia he had in 2011 while recording an album with Fun.