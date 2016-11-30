Last Updated: December 16, 2023
Info
Category:
Richest CelebritiesRock Stars
Net Worth:
$500 Thousand
Birthdate:
May 20, 1959 - Jun 26, 1997 (38 years old)
Birthplace:
Honolulu, Territory of Hawaii
Gender:
Male
Profession:
Musician
What is Israel "Iz" Kamakawiwo'ole's Net Worth?

Israel "Iz" Kamakawiwo'ole was a Hawaiian musician, entertainer, and sovereignty activist who had a net worth of $500 thousand at the time of his death in 1997.

Israel "Iz" Kamakawiwo'ole was born in Honolulu, Hawaii in May 1959 and passed away in June 1997. He is best known for his medley "Somewhere over the Rainbow/What a Wonderful World" from his album Facing Future in 1993. He influenced Hawaiian music and was also a skilled ukulele player. Kamakawiwo'ole released four studio albums and four compilation albums. His album Facing Future is the best-selling Hawaiian album of all time. Kamakawiwo'ole was a supporter of Hawaiian independence and Hawaiian rights. At one point he weighed as much as 757 pounds and passed away on June 26, 1997 at 38 years old from respiratory, heart, and other medical problems.

All net worths are calculated using data drawn from public sources. When provided, we also incorporate private tips and feedback received from the celebrities or their representatives. While we work diligently to ensure that our numbers are as accurate as possible, unless otherwise indicated they are only estimates. We welcome all corrections and feedback using the button below.
