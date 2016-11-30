What is Israel "Iz" Kamakawiwo'ole's Net Worth?

Israel "Iz" Kamakawiwo'ole was a Hawaiian musician, entertainer, and sovereignty activist who had a net worth of $500 thousand at the time of his death in 1997.

Israel "Iz" Kamakawiwo'ole was born in Honolulu, Hawaii in May 1959 and passed away in June 1997. He is best known for his medley "Somewhere over the Rainbow/What a Wonderful World" from his album Facing Future in 1993. He influenced Hawaiian music and was also a skilled ukulele player. Kamakawiwo'ole released four studio albums and four compilation albums. His album Facing Future is the best-selling Hawaiian album of all time. Kamakawiwo'ole was a supporter of Hawaiian independence and Hawaiian rights. At one point he weighed as much as 757 pounds and passed away on June 26, 1997 at 38 years old from respiratory, heart, and other medical problems.