Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Rock Stars Net Worth: $10 Million Date of Birth: Nov 17, 1980 (42 years old) Place of Birth: Tulsa Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.8 m) Profession: Singer-songwriter, Film Score Composer, Actor, Film Producer, Musician Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Isaac Hanson's Net Worth

What is Isaac Hanson's Net Worth?

Isaac Hanson is an American musician and singer-songwriter who has a net worth of $10 million. Isaac Hanson is best known as a member of the pop rock band Hanson alongside his younger brothers Taylor Hanson and Zac Hanson. The band began as a teenage group and had its commercial breakthrough in 1997 with the hit song "MMMBop," which reached number one on singles charts around the world. In addition to singing lead and backing vocals, Isaac plays guitar, piano, bass, and synthesizer.

Early Life

Isaac Hanson was born as Clarke Isaac Hanson on November 17, 1980 in Tulsa, Oklahoma as the first of seven children of Diana and Clarke Sr. He and his younger brothers Taylor and Zac were musically inclined from an early age, and in 1992 formed the band that would become Hanson.

Hanson

As a band, Hanson had its first releases with the independent demo albums "Boomerang" and "MMMBop," released in 1995 and 1996, respectively. The band also played a number of music festivals, leading to a recording contract with Mercury Records. In 1997, Hanson rose to international fame with the single "MMMBop" from its debut studio album, "Middle of Nowhere." The song was a global sensation, reaching number one on singles charts around the world. "Middle of Nowhere" yielded four other singles: "Where's the Love," "I Will Come to You," "Weird," and "Thinking of You." The album garnered three Grammy Award nominations, including Record of the Year. Capitalizing on the group's sudden popularity, Mercury Records released Hanson's first documentary, "Tulsa, Tokyo & the Middle of Nowhere," as well as the Christmas album "Snowed In," in late 1997. Hanson also launched a fan club magazine called MOE and enlisted close friend Jarrod Gollihare to write an authorized band biography called "Hanson: The Official Book." After embarking on a successful concert tour, the group released the live album "Live from Albertane" and the documentary "The Road to Albertane" in 1998.

Hanson released its second studio album, "This Time Around," in 2000; it was ultimately unable to match the commercial success of its predecessor. Following a three-year struggle at Island Def Jam Records, the Hanson brothers left the label for greater creative freedom. In 2003, they founded their own label called 3CG Records, and in 2004 released the studio album "Underneath." Debuting at number one on the Top Independent Albums chart and at number 25 on the Billboard 200, "Underneath" became one of the most commercially successful self-released albums ever. Hanson released its next studio album, "The Walk," in 2007. That was followed in 2010 by "Shout it Out." In between those two, Hanson released the EP "Stand Up, Stand Up," recorded in front of a crowd of 700 fan club members. The group's sixth studio album, "Anthem," came out in the summer of 2013. A little over four years later, Hanson released "Finally it's Christmas," the band's second Christmas album and first in 20 years. In 2018, the group released the studio album "String Theory." Hanson's subsequent albums include "Against the World" (2021) and "Red Green Blue (RGB)" (2022), which combines three mini-albums, one from each of the Hanson brothers. Isaac's album, "Green," features an intimate retro sound.

Other Media Appearances

The Hanson brothers have made a number of appearances on television over the years. In 2014, they appeared as dining room guests in the 13th season of the reality cooking competition show "Hell's Kitchen." Two years after that, they performed as a group on the ABC program "Greatest Hits." In 2019, the band made an appearance on the long-running Australian soap opera "Neighbours." Hanson later competed as a band in the fifth season of the reality singing competition show "The Masked Singer," performing as the "Russian Dolls." In other media, the Hansons have a gaming channel on YouTube called Zaccidental Gamer, on which the brothers and their family members play such popular games as Minecraft Dungeons and Halo Infinite.

In late 2020, Isaac Hanson elicited backlash for posting on Instagram that "our governments want to cancel Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter in the face of COVID." He added that he would "not comply." Isaac later issued an apology. The band proceeded to hold a series of in-person concerts in Tulsa as the pandemic raged on, but limited the capacity of each show to 180 people, or 10% of the usual capacity.

Personal Life

Isaac Hanson married Nikki Dufresne in 2006 at the Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa. Together, they have three children: sons Clark and James and daughter Nina.