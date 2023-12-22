Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Rock Stars Net Worth: $16 Million Date of Birth: Jan 20, 1951 (72 years old) Place of Birth: West Bromwich Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 9 in (1.753 m) Profession: Bassist, Actor Nationality: England 💰 Compare Ian Hill's Net Worth

What is Ian Hill's Net Worth?

Ian Hill net worth: Ian Hill is an English musician who has a net worth of $16 million. Ian Hill is best known as the bassist and sole continuous member of the English heavy metal band Judas Priest. With the band, he has recorded such albums as "Rocka Rolla," "Sin After Sin," "British Steel," "Point of Entry," and "Firepower." Hill played the bass by finger-picking during the early years of Judas Priest, but switched to a pick with the album "Killing Machine" in 1978.

Early Life

Ian Hill was born on January 20, 1951 in West Bromwich, England. Growing up, he learned how to play the double bass from his father, who played the instrument in local jazz groups.

Judas Priest

In the early 1970s, Hill, his schoolmate K. K. Downing, and John Ellis were in a band called Freight. They were soon joined by Alan Atkins, who had previously co-founded Judas Priest, which had split up. Freight ended up changing its name to Judas Priest, and a number of lineup changes ensued over the next few years. With a lineup consisting of Hill, Downing, Alan Moore, John Hinch, Glenn Tipton, and frontman Rob Halford, the band released its debut studio album, "Rocka Rolla," in 1974. Halford continued to front Judas Priest in the 1970s and 80s as the band released the albums "Sad Wings of Destiny"; "Sin After Sin"; "Stained Class"; "Killing Machine"; "British Steel"; "Point of Entry"; "Screaming for Vengeance"; "Defenders of the Faith"; "Turbo"; and "Ram it Down."

In May of 1992, Halford left Judas Priest and sued the band's label, Sony, for restrictive practices. The band's next studio album, "Jugulator," featured Tim "Ripper" Owens as the lead vocalist; it came out in 1997. Owens would go on to record one more album with Judas Priest, 2001's "Demolition," before Halford returned to the band in 2003. After that, the group released the album "Angel of Retribution" in 2005. Subsequent Judas Priest albums include "Nostradamus" (2008), "Redeemer of Souls" (2014), and "Firepower" (2018). The lattermost title became the group's highest-charting album in the United States when it debuted at number five on the Billboard 200. Additionally, it became the band's first top-ten album in the United Kingdom since "British Steel" in 1980. Judas Priest's next studio album, "Invincible Shield," came out in 2024.

Musical Equipment

During the early years of Judas Priest, Hill played a 1970s Fender Jazz Bass and played by finger-picking. Starting with the album "Killing Machine" in 1978, he began to use a pick. In the mid-1980s, Hill played Hamer guitars, and later in the decade began playing Spector basses. Meanwhile, he has been using SWR products since the late 1990s, specifically SWR SM1500 amplifiers and SWR TRIAD cabinets.

Personal Life

In 1976, Hill married Sue, the sister of his bandmate Rob Halford. The couple had a son named Alex before divorcing in 1984. Hill went on to marry Letitia, with whom he had a daughter of the same name. Following their divorce, he began a relationship with Jean, whom he wed in 2006.