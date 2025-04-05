What Is Harvey Mason's Net Worth?

Harvey Mason is an American jazz drummer and record producer who has a net worth of $2 million. Harvey Mason is a jazz drummer who has worked with multiple jazz and fusion artists, including Chick Corea, Bob James, Lee Ritenour, The Brecker Brothers, and Herbie Hancock's Headhunters. He has also worked with almost all of the Mizell Brothers productions with Johnny Hammond, Bobbi Humphrey, Donald Byrd, and Gary Bartz. Mason has been featured on several albums by George Benson, The Brothers Johnson, Donald Byrd, Herbie Hancock, Bob James, and Lee Ritenour. Harvey is a member of the contemporary jazz group Fourplay, which has released more than a dozen studio albums. Their first album sold more than a million copies and was #1 on the "Billboard'" Contemporary Jazz chart for 33 weeks. The group has been nominated for six Grammys and received a Congressional Record from the United States Congress, becoming the only music group in history to be recognized by Congress. Mason released the hit single "Groovin' You" in 1979. He has released numerous albums both as a bandleader and as a sideman. His son is Grammy-nominated songwriter and record producer Harvey Mason Jr.

Early Life

Harvey Mason was born Harvey William Mason on February 22, 1947, in Atlantic City, New Jersey. He attended Atlantic City High School, Berklee College of Music, and New England Conservatory. When Harvey was four years old, he started playing drums with the encouragement of his father, who had served as a drummer in the army band.

Career

Mason was the original drummer for Herbie Hancock's jazz fusion band The Headhunters. After leaving the group in the early '70s, Harvey co-founded Fourplay, a jazz quartet that went on to release more than a dozen albums, including "Between the Sheets" (1993), "Elixir" (1995), "4" (1998), "Yes, Please!" (2000), "X" (2006), "Let's Touch the Sky" (2010), and "Silver" (2015). He has played as a sideman with George Benson, Bill Withers, and Lee Ritenour and has performed on albums by numerous artists, such as The Brothers Johnson, Donald Byrd, Ron Carter, DeBarge, Bobbi Humphrey, Bob James, Carole King, Minnie Riperton, Dionne Warwick, Grover Washington Jr., Bill Withers, Christina Aguilera, Mary J. Blige, James Brown, Cher, and Roberta Flack. He also released several of his own albums, and the singles "Marching in the Street," "Till You Take My Love," "Groovin' You," "We Can Start Tonight," and "If I Ever Lose This Heaven" (featuring Chris Turner) made it onto the "Billboard" charts. "Marching in the Street" reached #93 on the Hot R&B Hip-Hop Songs chart, and "Till You Take My Love" peaked at #57 on that chart. "Groovin' You" reached #32 on the Dance Club Songs chart and #58 on the Hot R&B Hip-Hop Songs chart, and "We Can Start Tonight" peaked at #94 and #55, respectively, on those charts. "If I Ever Lose This Heaven" reached #19 on the Smooth Jazz Airplay chart.

Personal Life

On June 3, 1968, Harvey and his wife, Sally, welcomed a son, Harvey Mason Jr. Harvey Jr. often accompanied his father to recording sessions, and he wrote his first song at just eight years old. Harvey Jr. grew up to become a songwriter, record producer, and music producer who has earned nominations from the Grammy Awards, Primetime Emmys, and Golden Globes and has worked with artists such as Aretha Franklin, Beyoncé, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Elton John, and Luther Vandross. In 2015, Mason received an Honorary Doctorate from Berklee College of Music.

Award Nominations

Fourplay has earned six Grammy nominations. They received a Best Contemporary Jazz Performance (Instrumental) nomination for "Between the Sheets" in 1994, followed by a Best Contemporary Jazz Performance nomination for "Elixir" in 1996. The group was nominated for Best Contemporary Jazz Album for "Yes, Please!" in 2001 and "Journey" in 2005, and they earned a Best Pop Instrumental Album nomination for "X" in 2007 and a Best Pop Instrumental Performance nomination for "Fortune Teller" in 2009.