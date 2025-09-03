What Is Gary LeVox's Net Worth?

Gary LeVox is an American singer-songwriter who has a net worth of $60 million. Gary LeVox is best known as the lead vocalist of the country group Rascal Flatts. The band has released 11 studio albums, including "Melt" (2002), "Feels Like Today" (2004), "Me and My Gang" (2006), "Unstoppable" (2009), "Changed" (2012), "Back to Us" (2017), and "Life Is a Highway: Refueled Duets" (2025). Seven of their albums have been certified Platinum or higher in the U.S., and four of them have reached #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The group has had #1 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart with "These Days," "Mayberry," "Bless the Broken Road," "Fast Cars and Freedom," "What Hurts the Most," "My Wish," "Stand," "Take Me There," "Here," and "Here Comes Goodbye." LeVox and his second cousin and fellow Rascal Flatts member Jay DeMarcus produced and engineered the 1998 Michael English album "Gospel," which was nominated for a Dove Award, and they became English's backup band. They first played together for Chely Wright. In 2012, Rascal Flatts received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Early Life

Gary LeVox was born Gary Wayne Vernon Jr. on July 10, 1970, in Powell, Ohio. He is the son of Judith Vernon and Gary Wayne Vernon Sr., and he has two younger brothers, Geoffrey and Kevin. Gary was just eight years old when he gave his first musical performance in a play at his church. He attended Olentangy High School and Ohio State University, and in 1997, he moved to Nashville, Tennessee.

Rascal Flatts

LeVox began his music career in singer Chely Wright's band alongside his second cousin Jay DeMarcus. When Wright's regular guitarist wasn't available, Joe Don Rooney started playing with the band. LeVox and DeMarcus immediately felt chemistry with Rooney, and they formed Rascal Flatts in 1999. In June 2000, they released their debut self-titled album, which reached #43 on the Billboard 200 chart and #3 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. The 2× Platinum album featured four top 10 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart: "Prayin' for Daylight" (#3), "This Everyday Love" (#9), "While You Loved Me" (#7), and "I'm Movin' On" (#4). They followed their successful debut with 2002's "Melt," which reached #5 on the Billboard 200 chart and #1 on the Top Country Albums chart and was certified 3× Platinum in the U.S. and Gold in Canada. Rascal Flatts had their first #1 single on the Hot Country Songs chart with "These Days," and another single from the album, "Mayberry," also topped that chart. In 2004, the group released the album "Feels Like Today," and it reached #1 on both the Billboard 200 chart and the Top Country Albums chart and went 5× Platinum in the U.S. and Platinum in Canada. The singles "Bless the Broken Road" and "Fast Cars and Freedom" reached #1 on the Hot Country Songs chart, and "Bless the Broken Road" was certified Platinum in the U.S.

The next three Rascal Flatts albums, "Me and My Gang" (2006), "Still Feels Good" (2007), and "Unstoppable"(2009), reached #1 on the Billboard 200 and Top Country Albums charts, and they were certified 4× Platinum, 2× Platinum, and Platinum, respectively. Those three albums included six #1 singles on the Hot Country Songs chart: "What Hurts the Most," "My Wish," "Stand," "Take Me There," "Here," and "Here Comes Goodbye." Next, the band released three more albums that reached #1 on the Top Country Albums chart: "Nothing Like This" (2010), "Changed" (2012), and "Rewind" (2014). "Nothing Like This" peaked at #6 on the Billboard 200 chart, "Changed" reached #3, and "Rewind" came in at #5. "Why Wait" from "Nothing Like This" and "Banjo" from "Changed" topped the Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts. In 2017, the group released the album "Back to Us," and it reached #11 on the Billboard 200 chart and #2 on the Top Country Album chart. The single "Yours If You Want It" topped the Country Airplay chart and was certified Gold. In 2021, Rascal Flatts disbanded, and LeVox released the solo EP "One on One" in May of that year. He later released the single "Get Down Like That." Rascal Flatts reunited in 2024, and the following year, they released their 11th studio album, "Life Is a Highway: Refueled Duets," which featured collaborations with artists such as Kelly Clarkson, the Jonas Brothers, the Backstreet Boys, Jason Aldean, and Blake Shelton.

Personal Life

Gary and his wife, Tara, have been married since May 15, 1999. The couple met backstage at a gospel festival, and in a 2013 interview with CMT radio, LeVox stated, "I was actually singing backup for a gospel artist and we had done a show in Decatur, Alabama. A lady came up and was standing with her daughter, and we were just talking. And I knew at that moment that I was looking at my future wife. It was the weirdest thing ever." Gary and Tara have welcomed daughters Brittany (born 2000) and Brooklyn (born 2004) together. LeVox and Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx have been friends since the mid-1990s, and Foxx performed on the track "She Goes All the Way" on the 2007 Rascal Flatts album "Still Feels Good."

Awards and Nominations

With Rascal Flatts, LeVox has earned four Grammy nominations for Best Country Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group, for "Bless the Broken Road" (2006), "What Hurts the Most" (2007), "Every Day" (2009), and "Here Comes Goodbye" (2010). The band has received more than two dozen Academy of Country Music Award nominations, winning 11 of them, including Top Vocal Group (2003, 2005, 2006, 2007, and 2009), The Home Depot Humanitarian Award (2008), the Jim Reeves International Award (2014), and the Cliffie Stone Icon Award (2021). They have won seven CMA Awards: six for Vocal Group of the Year and the 2002 Horizon Award. Rascal Flatts won American Music Awards for Favorite Country Band/Duo/Group in 2006, 2007, 2008, and 2009 and Artist of the Year in 2006. In 2011, they received a Star Guitar on the Music City Walk Of Fame and were inducted into the Grand Ole Opry.

Real Estate

LeVox owns a 12,800-square-foot home in Nashville. The home sits on 2.62 acres of land, and it includes five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a fitness room, a home theater, and a swimming pool.