What is Garry Gary Beers' net worth?

Garry Gary Beers is an Australian musician who has a net worth of $12 million. Garry Gary Beers is the bassist and founding member of INXS, known for his solid, groove-driven playing that anchored the band's blend of rock, funk, and pop. Often regarded as the quiet achiever of the group, Beers provided a rhythmic backbone that allowed the band's melodies and hooks to shine. Over more than three decades with INXS, he contributed not only as a musician but also as a songwriter, co-writing tracks that became staples in the band's catalogue. His understated stage presence and reliable musicianship made him an indispensable part of INXS's success.

Early Life

Garry William Beers was born on 22 June 1957 in Sydney, New South Wales. He grew up in Manly on Sydney's Northern Beaches and first learned guitar before transitioning to bass. His early influences included both rock and rhythm-and-blues artists, and by his late teens, he was active in the Sydney pub music circuit.

INXS

In 1977, Beers was invited to join a new band being formed by Tim, Andrew, and Jon Farriss, Michael Hutchence, and Kirk Pengilly. Initially called "The Farriss Brothers," the group played extensively in Sydney and toured with Midnight Oil before adopting the name INXS in 1979.

INXS released their self-titled debut album in 1980, gradually building a loyal following in Australia. By their third album, "Shabooh Shoobah" (1982), they began breaking internationally with singles like "The One Thing" and "Don't Change." Their blend of tight funk rhythms, catchy pop hooks, and rock swagger set them apart from other Australian acts.

The band's global breakthrough came with the 1985 album "Listen Like Thieves," featuring the U.S. top-five hit "What You Need." They followed with the career-defining "Kick" in 1987, which sold over 20 million copies worldwide and produced four top-10 hits in the U.S.: "Need You Tonight" (their only U.S. #1), "Devil Inside," "New Sensation," and "Never Tear Us Apart." Pengilly's guitar textures, saxophone solos (notably on "Never Tear Us Apart"), and backing vocals were crucial to the band's sound both on record and on stage.

In the late 1980s and early 1990s, INXS remained a major force with albums like "X" (1990) and singles such as "Suicide Blonde" and "Disappear." However, by the mid-1990s, shifting musical trends and less commercially successful albums began to slow their momentum.

The band's trajectory changed dramatically with the death of Michael Hutchence in November 1997. After a period of uncertainty, INXS continued performing with guest vocalists and eventually launched a global search for a new singer via the 2005 reality TV series "Rock Star: INXS," which introduced Canadian singer J.D. Fortune. While they continued to tour and release music with various frontmen, the group never regained its late-1980s commercial dominance.

In 2012, after 35 years together, INXS announced that they would cease touring, effectively marking the end of the band's active career.

Beers's bass lines were a key element in songs like "Need You Tonight," "New Sensation," and "Listen Like Thieves," helping define the band's tight, danceable sound. He also co-wrote tracks including "Listen Like Thieves" and "Don't Change."

Other Projects

Outside of INXS, Beers worked as a producer and collaborated with various artists. In the 2010s, he formed the band AshenMoon with singer Toby Rand. He has also been active in mentoring young musicians and writing music for other performers.

Personal Life

Beers has six children from different relationships and has lived both in Australia and the United States. Known for keeping a relatively low public profile compared to some of his bandmates, he has continued to play and record music into the 2020s.