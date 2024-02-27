Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Rock Stars Net Worth: $5 Million Birthdate: Dec 28, 1946 (77 years old) Birthplace: Beaumont Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.803 m) Profession: Keyboard Player, Singer, Musician, Record producer, Songwriter, Saxophonist, Percussionist, Multi-instrumentalist Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Edgar Winter's Net Worth

Edgar Winter is an American multi-instrumentalist and singer who has a net worth of $5 million. Edgar Winter plays numerous instruments, such as keyboards, synthesizer, percussion, and saxophone, and he won a Grammy in 2023. His brother, the late Johnny Winter, was also a well-known Grammy-winning musician, and the brothers collaborated on the 1976 album "Together: Edgar Winter and Johnny Winter Live." Edgar has released the solo albums "Entrance" (1970), "Jasmine Nightdreams" (1975), "The Edgar Winter Album" (1979), "Standing on Rock" (1981), "Mission Earth" (1986), "Not a Kid Anymore" (1994), "The Real Deal" (1996), "Winter Blues" (1999), "Live at the Galaxy" (2003), "Jazzin' the Blues" (2004), "Rebel Road" (2008), and "Brother Johnny" (2022). He also released the albums "Edgar Winter's White Trash" (1971), "Roadwork" (1972), and "Recycled" (1977) with Edgar Winter's White Trash and "They Only Come Out at Night" (1972), "Shock Treatment" (1974), and "The Edgar Winter Group with Rick Derringer" (1975) with The Edgar Winter Group. The 1976 single "Frankenstein" reached #1 on the "Billboard" Hot 100 chart and Canadian Singles Chart, and "Free Ride" was a top 10 hit in Canada.

Winter's music has appeared in numerous TV commercials, films, and television shows, including "The Simpsons," "Wayne's World 2," "My Cousin Vinny," "Queer as Folk," "Son in Law," "Dazed and Confused," and "What's Love Got to do With It." The 2003 documentary "Tupac: Resurrection" sampled his song "Dying to Live" in the song "Runnin' (Dying to Live)" and incorporated vocals by Edgar, Tupac Shakur, and the Notorious B.I.G. That single peaked at #5 on the "Billboard" Hot Rap Songs chart and reached the top 10 on Belgium's Ultratop 50 Wallonia chart, New Zealand's Recorded Music NZ chart, Switzerland's Schweizer Hitparade chart, and the UK Hip Hop/R&B chart. Edgar is credited with inventing the keyboard body strap, which "allows him the freedom to move around the stage during his high-energy multi-instrument performances."

Early Life

Edgar Winter was born Edgar Holland Winter on December 28, 1946, in Beaumont, Texas. He is the son of Edwina and John Winter II, and he had an older brother named Johnny Winter. Edgar and Johnny were both born with albinism. During his youth, Edgar learned how to play numerous instruments as well as read and write music. The bio on Winter's official website describes him as "a child prodigy who achieved international success early on."

Career

Edgar released his debut album, "Entrance," in 1970, and it reached #196 on the "Billboard" 200 chart. In 1971, he released a self-titled album with Edgar Winter's White Trash, and it reached #111 on the "Billboard" 200 chart and #82 on the Canadian "RPM" Top 100 Albums chart. The single "Keep Playin' That Rock 'n' Roll" reached #51 in Canada and #70 in the U.S. The second Edgar Winter's White Trash album, 1972's "Roadwork," peaked at #23 on the "Billboard" 200 chart and was certified Gold in the U.S. That year he also released the album "They Only Come Out at Night" with The Edgar Winter Group, and it went 2× Platinum in the U.S. and Canada and reached #3 on the "Billboard" 200 chart, #4 on the Canadian "RPM" Top 100 Albums chart, and #28 on Australia's Kent Music Report. The album featured his biggest hit, "Frankenstein," which reached #1 on the "Billboard" Hot 100 chart and Canadian Singles Chart and was certified Gold in the U.S. The single "Free Ride" was also a hit, reaching #8 on the Canadian Singles Chart and #14 on the "Billboard" Hot 100 chart. The Edgar Winter Group then released 1974's "Shock Treatment" and 1975's "The Edgar Winter Group with Rick Derringer," and "Shock Treatment" reached #13 on the "Billboard" 200 chart and #9 on the Canadian "RPM" Top 100 Albums chart and was certified Gold in the U.S. Edgar released his second solo album, "Jasmine Nightdreams," in 1975, and it reached #69 on the "Billboard" 200 chart.

Next, Winter released the 1977 album "Recycled" with Edgar Winter's White Trash, and he followed it with the solo albums "The Edgar Winter Album" (1979), "Standing on Rock" (1981), "Mission Earth" (1986), "Not a Kid Anymore" (1994), "The Real Deal" (1996), and "Winter Blues" (1999). He produced the 1978 Ronnie Montrose album "Open Fire" and the 1985 David Lee Roth album "Crazy from the Heat," and he also played piano, harpsichord, and Moog sequencer bass on "Open Fire" and synthesizer, keyboards, and saxophone on "Crazy from the Heat." Winter and Montrose had previously played together in The Edgar Winter Group. In 2003, Edgar released the album and DVD "Live at the Galaxy," and the DVD included the short documentary "Edgar Winter: The Man and His Music." Winter then released the albums "Jazzin' the Blues" (2004) and "Rebel Road" (2008), and he has been a member of several iterations of Ringo Starr's All-Starr Band since 2006. He has also done session work on songs such as Meat Loaf's "All Revved Up with No Place to Go" (1977) and Tina Turner's "The Best" (1989). In 2017, The Edgar Winter Band served as the opening act for Deep Purple and Alice Cooper on the North American dates of "The Long Goodbye Tour." In 2022, Edgar released the album "Brother Johnny," which earned him his first Grammy Award.

Personal Life

Edgar and his wife, Monique, have been married since 1979. Winter's brother, Johnny, passed away in 2014, and Edgar titled his 2022 album "Brother Johnny" in his honor. Winter said of the album, "I had serious reservations about making the album in the beginning, I also knew it would be highly emotional, would come to dominate our lives, and would involve all our time for the near foreseeable future. But Monique was always absolutely certain, emphatic, and definite about it all along and helped me see that I absolutely HAD to make this record. My heart just never would have allowed it otherwise." Edgar is a Scientologist, and his 1986 album "Mission Earth" was a musical adaptation of the L. Ron Hubbard novel series of the same name.

Awards and Nominations

In 2023, Winter won a Grammy for Best Contemporary Blues Album for "Brother Johnny." He was previously nominated for Best Instrumental Composition and Best Pop Instrumental Performance for "Frankenstein." In 2004, he earned a Black Reel Award nomination for Best Song for "Runnin' (Dying to Live)" from "Tupac: Resurrection" (shared with Tupac Shakur, The Notorious B.I.G., Eminem, and Luis Resto).

Real Estate

Winter purchased a 1,963 square foot home in Beverly Hills that was valued at around $1.2 million in 2008.