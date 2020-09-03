Duane Allman Net Worth

How much is Duane Allman Worth?

in Richest CelebritiesRock Stars
Duane Allman Net Worth:
$300 Thousand

Duane Allman net worth: Duane Allman was an American guitarist, musician, and singer who had a net worth of $300 thousand at the time of his death in 1971. He was best known for being the founder and leader of the Allman Brothers Band.

Duane Allman was born in Nashville, Tennessee in November 1946 and passed away in October 1971. He played guitar, slide guitar, and dobro. He founded the Allman Brothers Band in 1969. Allman was a session musician and performed with artists including Aretha Franklin, Wilson Pickett, Boz Scaggs, and more. He is considered to be one of the greatest guitarists of all time. The band released their debut studio album The Allman Brothers Band in 1969 and released several albums throughout the years. Duane Allman was known as Skydog and was known for his improvisational skills on guitar. The band included his brother Gregg Allman. Duane Allman passed away on October 29, 1971 at 24 years old in a motorcycle crash.

Duane Allman Net Worth

Duane Allman

Net Worth:$300 Thousand
Date of Birth:Nov 20, 1946 - Oct 29, 1971 (24 years old)
Gender:Male
Profession:Musician, Guitarist, Songwriter
Nationality:United States of America
Last Updated:2020
All net worths are calculated through the combination of a robust methodology and a proprietary algorithm. The results are fact checked and confirmed by a team of editors and industry insiders. We work diligently to ensure that our numbers are the most accurate celebrity net worth data you will find anywhere on the internet.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Discussion