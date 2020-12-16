Dominic Howard Net Worth

How much is Dominic Howard Worth?

in Richest CelebritiesRock Stars
Dominic Howard Net Worth:
$40 Million

Dominic Howard net worth: Dominic Howard is an English musician who has a net worth of $40 million. He is best known for being the drummer for the band Muse. They have released eight studio albums and have sold more than 20 million albums worldwide.

Dominic Howard was born in Stockport, Greater Manchester, England in December 1977. He plays drums and percussion. Howard was a founding member of the rock band Muse in 1994. The band released their debut studio album Showbiz in 1999 and the album Origin of Symmetry in 2001. Their album Absolution was released in 2003 and reached #1 in the UK and France. Muse's album Black Holes and Revelations was released in 2006 and reached #1 in the UK and two other countries. They also had #1 albums in the UK with The Resistance in 2009, The 2nd Law in 2012, and Simulation Theory in 2018. Their album Drones was released in 2015 and also reached #1 in the US. Their most successful single is "Supermassive Black Hole".

Real Estate: In 2014 Dominc paid $4.4 million for a home in the LA area of Laurel Canyon. Dominic listed this home for sale in November 2020 for $7.75 million.

Dominic Howard Net Worth

Net Worth:$40 Million
Last Updated:2020
All net worths are calculated through the combination of a robust methodology and a proprietary algorithm. The results are fact checked and confirmed by a team of editors and industry insiders. We work diligently to ensure that our numbers are the most accurate celebrity net worth data you will find anywhere on the internet.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Discussion