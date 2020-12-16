Dominic Howard net worth: Dominic Howard is an English musician who has a net worth of $40 million. He is best known for being the drummer for the band Muse. They have released eight studio albums and have sold more than 20 million albums worldwide.

Dominic Howard was born in Stockport, Greater Manchester, England in December 1977. He plays drums and percussion. Howard was a founding member of the rock band Muse in 1994. The band released their debut studio album Showbiz in 1999 and the album Origin of Symmetry in 2001. Their album Absolution was released in 2003 and reached #1 in the UK and France. Muse's album Black Holes and Revelations was released in 2006 and reached #1 in the UK and two other countries. They also had #1 albums in the UK with The Resistance in 2009, The 2nd Law in 2012, and Simulation Theory in 2018. Their album Drones was released in 2015 and also reached #1 in the US. Their most successful single is "Supermassive Black Hole".

Real Estate: In 2014 Dominc paid $4.4 million for a home in the LA area of Laurel Canyon. Dominic listed this home for sale in November 2020 for $7.75 million.