What Is David Paich's Net Worth?

David Paich is an American keyboardist, singer, and composer who has a net worth of $40 million. David Paich is best known for his work in the band Toto as well as his contributions to songwriting and arrangements with such artists as Boz Scaggs and Michael Jackson. During his stint with Toto, Paich co-wrote such songs as "Hold the Line," "Rosanna," "Georgy Porgy," and "Holyanna." He remained with Toto until 2008, when the group disbanded. Toto has sold over 35 million albums and was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in 2009.

Toto resumed touring in 2010, and David shared the keyboard/touring responsibility with Steve Porcaro. As a songwriter, Paich has also written or co-written songs for such artists as Cher, Andy Williams, The Jacksons, Glen Campbell, John Anderson, and Chicago as well as handled arrangements for Rod Stewart, Patti Austin, Donna Summer, and many other bands/artists. As a session musician, he has played on numerous tracks for artists such as Bryan Adams, Michael Jackson, Aretha Franklin, Quincy Jones, Don Henley, Steely Dan, Elton John, Joe Cocker, and Pink. David recorded with Latin Rock legend El Chicano and is featured on keyboards on several tracks from their 2014 studio album. In 2022, he released the solo album "Forgotten Toys."

Early Life

David Paich was born David Frank Paich on June 25, 1954, in Los Angeles, California. He is the son of Hilda and Marty Paich, who passed away in 1979 and 1995, respectively. David grew up with a sister, Lorraine, who died in 2010 at the age of 58. Lorraine had two production credits on albums David produced, and she provided vocals on the song "Struck By Lightning," which was featured on the 2018 Toto album "Old Is New." Marty was a pianist, composer, and record producer, and he inspired David's love of music. Paich's bio on his official website states, "I met Jimmy Webb when I was 10 years old, when my father was working with him. My dad nudged me towards songwriting because I had the ability to write poetry. Somehow, my father saw my lyrical potential. I followed in Jimmy's footsteps until Elton John's first record came out in 1970. That really cemented my musical path. I continued to soak up all the great songs from then on." David and Marty co-wrote the Emmy-winning song "Light The Way."

Career

In 1977, Paich formed Toto with lead vocalist Bobby Kimball, drummer Jeff Porcaro, keyboardist Steve Porcaro, guitarist Steve Lukather, and bassist David Hungate. The band went on to release 14 studio albums, including 1982's "Toto IV," which won several Grammy Awards and was certified Platinum or higher in seven countries. The album's single "Rosanna" won three Grammys and was a top 10 hit in six countries. "Africa," another single from the album reached #1 on the "Billboard" Hot 100 chart and was certified Diamond in the U.S. David wrote "Rosanna" and performed lead vocals on "Africa." Other Toto songs he performed lead vocals on include "Stranger in Town" and "Lovers in the Night." Paich remained with the band until 2004, then performed at a few shows until they disbanded in 2008. In 2010, he began performing with Toto again, and until mid-2018, he was one of the group's keyboardists.

In July 2018, the band wrote on its official website, "Toto has announced that David Paich will not be performing on the band's planned North American tour. The recent European appearances took a toll on his personal well-being, and it is in his best interests to forego the impact the rigorous wear and tear being on the road brings until he is feeling 100 percent. He plans on focusing on his health, and looks forward to returning to the road when ready to do so." Since then, Paich has served as a musical director and guest performer for Toto when his health allows.

David co-wrote the songs "Lowdown," "What Can I Say," and "Lido Shuffle" on the 1976 Boz Scaggs album "Silk Degrees." He has also written or co-written songs for artists such as Glen Campbell, Cher, Chicago, The Jacksons, George Benson, and Cherie & Marie Currie. Paich has worked as an arranger for Rod Stewart, Donna Summer, Michael Jackson, Sheryl Crow, Patti Austin, and the Doobie Brothers. He produced the 1977 Aretha Franklin hit " Break It to Me Gently," and in the '80s, he often worked with famed producers David Foster and Quincy Jones. Paich played piano and synthesizer on Michael Jackson's 1982 "Thriller" album and also contributed rhythm and synth arrangements. He also arranged the Academy Award-nominated song "The Girl Who Used to Be Me" for the 1989 film "Shirley Valentine," and in 1994, he produced the Grammy-nominated Tramaine Hawkins album "To a Higher Place." In 2011, David served as the Co-Music Director of President Bill Clinton's Foundation Concert, and he performed on the benefit album "Jazz For Japan." In 2012, he was the music coordinator for the Music Cares Person of the Year ceremony honoring Paul McCartney.

Personal Life

David's sister, Lorraine Louise Paich Cohen, underwent a double lung transplant in November 2006, and from 2003 to 2008, David took a break from Toto to help take care of her. David and his wife, Lorraine, have been married since 1984. They welcomed a daughter, Elizabeth, on November 4, 1989.

California Mansion

In September 1997, David and Lorraine paid $1.4 million for a 5,000-square-foot home set on a 1.4-acre property in Calabasas, California. This remains their primary residence and today it's worth $4-5 million.

Awards

Toto has earned 11 Grammy nominations. In 1979, they took home the prize for Producer of the Year. In 1983, they won for Album of the Year and Best Engineered Recording, Non-Classical for "Toto IV" and Record of the Year, Best Vocal Arrangement for Two or More Voices, and Best Instrumental Arrangement Accompanying Vocal(s) for "Rosanna." In 1974, Paich and his father won a Primetime Emmy for Best Song or Theme for "Light The Way" from the season seven "Ironside" episode "Once More For Joey." In 2013, he received the South-South Award for Lifetime Cultural Achievement.