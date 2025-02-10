What Is David Pack's Net Worth?

David Pack is an American composer, musician, record producer, and director who has a net worth of $10 million. David Pack is best known for his time with the band Ambrosia. He began singing and playing guitar for Ambrosia in 1970 and has been associated with Warner Bros. Records, Fox, Speakerheart, and Concord Records. Pack is a Grammy Award-winning musician and producer with notable efforts with artists such as Phil Collins, LeAnn Rimes, Brian McKnight, Selena, TLC, and Amy Grant. David served as music director for both of President Bill Clinton's inaugurations and produced the album "The Songs of West Side Story" (1995). Pack's prolific musical experience and influence has shaped the careers of several modern rock, country, folk, pop, and R&B artists. He wrote Ambrosia's three chart-topping singles – "Biggest Part of Me," "How Much I Feel," and "You're the Only Woman." David has appeared as a guest musician on several major tours, such as Michael McDonald's 1987-88 World Tour.

Early Life

David Pack was born David Robert Pack on July 15, 1952, in Huntington Park, California. In 1968, 15-year-old David formed the band the Sentry's with Joe Puerta. Band member Bob James later became the frontman of the hard rock group Montrose. After Pack and Puerta went to a King Crimson show at Whiskey a Go Go, they decided to change the direction of the band to prog-rock and found drummer Burleigh Drummond and keyboardist Chris North. They subsequently formed the band Ambrosia ("nectar of the gods" in Greek mythology) in 1970. The band members were acquaintances with the owners of Hermosa Beach's Tycobrahe Sound Company, who asked them to test out their speaker system at the Hollywood Bowl. The only other person in attendance was classical engineer Gordon Parry, who was employed by London Decca. He was so impressed by the band's performance that he flew David to Washington, D.C., to meet composer Leonard Bernstein, who was preparing for the one-year revival of "Mass," which he had composed for the opening of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Bernstein listened to Ambrosia's demos and asked Pack to perform in a production of "Mass" in Los Angeles the following year.

Ambrosia

After Ambrosia signed with 20th Century Fox Records, the band released a self-titled album in 1975. The album reached #22 on the "Billboard" 200 chart, and the single "Holdin' on to Yesterday" peaked at #17 on the "Billboard" Hot 100 chart. They followed their successful debut with 1976's "Somewhere I've Never Travelled," 1978's "Life Beyond L.A.," 1980's "One Eighty," and 1982's "Road Island." "Life Beyond L.A." reached #19 on the "Billboard" 200 chart, and "One Eighty" peaked at #25 on that chart and was certified Gold. Their singles "How Much I Feel" (1978) and "Biggest Part of Me" (1980) both reached #3 on the "Billboard" Hot 100 chart and went Gold. The 1980 "You're the Only Woman (You & I)" was also certified Gold. David wrote and sang all three of those singles. The band split up after the release of "Road Island," but Pack reunited with Ambrosia from 1989 to 2000. He performed on the 1980 Kerry Livgren album "Seeds of Change," the 1982 Kansas album "Vinyl Confessions," and the 1989 Mastadon album "It's a Jungle Out There!" In 1985, David released the solo album "Anywhere You Go," and three of its singles charted, including a collaboration with James Ingram and Michael McDonald titled "I Just Can't Let Go.' In 1988, "I Know You by Heart," a duet with Bette Midler, was featured on the "Beaches" soundtrack. Pack co-wrote the songs "I'm Talkin' to You," "The Three of Me," and "Oh, Life (There Must Be More)" for the 1993 Alan Parsons album "Try Anything Once," and he toured with Parsons on his 2001 "A Walk Down Abbey Road" tour, a tribute to the music of the Beatles. In 2004, David released the solo album "Unborn," followed by "The Secret of Movin' On" in 2005 and "David Pack's NapaCrossroads" in 2014.

Producing & Directing

David has produced music for artists such as Aretha Franklin, Phil Collins, Chet Atkins, Natalie Cole, Faith Hill, Jennifer Hudson, Little Richard, Patti LaBelle, Olivia Newton-John, Linda Ronstadt, Mavis Staples, and Trisha Yearwood. He produced 1995's "The Songs of West Side Story," which included the last recorded performance of Selena before she was tragically murdered. Pack was the music director and producer for President Bill Clinton's inaugurations in 1993 and 1997, and in 1997, the White House recruited him to direct the music for Clinton's Volunteer Summit in Philadelphia, which he also produced. In 2000, he directed and produced the Michael McDonald Lifetime Achievement Award Show, which took place at the L.A. Shrine and featured Patti LaBelle, Ray Charles, Boz Scaggs, Kenny Loggins, and Christopher Cross. David also produced the 2005 World Aids Day Concert for pastor Rick Warren at Orange County's Saddleback Church.

Personal Life

Pack has made charitable donations and efforts to organizations such as United Way, American Cancer Society, Grammy in the School, AIDS Project L.A., Magic with Music, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, and many more.

Awards and Nominations

Pack has won Grammys for Best Contemporary Gospel Album of the Year for "A Tribute to Andre Crouch" and Best Contemporary Christian Album of the Year for "Handel's Messiah: A Soulful Celebration." He also received a GMA Dove Award for Contemporary Black Gospel Album for "Handel's Messiah: A Soulful Celebration." Ambrosia's debut album earned a Grammy nomination for Best Engineered Recording, Non-Classical.