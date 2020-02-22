David Lindley Net Worth

How much is David Lindley Worth?

in Richest CelebritiesRock Stars
David Lindley net worth:
$500 Thousand

David Lindley net worth: David Lindley is an American musician who has a net worth of $500 thousand. David Lindley was born in San Marino, California in March 1944. He founded the band El Rayo-X and has played with other artists including Jackson Browne, Curtis Mayfield, Warren Zevon, Dolly Parton, and more. He plays many stringed instruments including the guitar, bass, banjo, mandolin, lap steel guitar, hardingfele, cittern, bouzouki, baglama, charango, gumbus, cumbus, zither, and oud. Lindley has also scored and composed music for film and was a founding member of the band Kaleidoscope. He was first featured on the band's album Side Trips in 1967, the same year he appeared on the album Songs of Leonard Cohen. He played in Terry Reid's band in England and then teamed up with Jackson Browne. Lindley toured with the bands of Crosby-Nash, James Taylor, and Linda Ronstadt. He has released several solo albums over the years.

David Lindley Net Worth

Net Worth:$500 Thousand
Last Updated:2020
All net worths are calculated through the combination of a robust methodology and a proprietary algorithm. The results are fact checked and confirmed by a team of editors and industry insiders. We work diligently to ensure that our numbers are the most accurate celebrity net worth data you will find anywhere on the internet.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Discussion