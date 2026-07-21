What Is David Desrosiers' Net Worth?

David Desrosiers is a Canadian musician, singer, and songwriter who has a net worth of $6 million.

David Desrosiers is best known as the former bassist and backing vocalist of the pop-punk band Simple Plan. He joined the group in 2000 and remained a member for two decades, contributing to its rise from Montreal's punk scene to international commercial success.

Desrosiers played bass and sang backing vocals on Simple Plan's breakthrough albums, including "No Pads, No Helmets…Just Balls," "Still Not Getting Any…," "Simple Plan," "Get Your Heart On!," and "Taking One for the Team." He also recorded material that appeared on the band's 2022 album, "Harder Than It Looks," although it was released after his departure.

Known for his high harmony vocals and energetic stage presence, Desrosiers provided an important contrast to Pierre Bouvier's lead singing. He was also a multi-instrumentalist who could play guitar, drums, piano, and percussion. Desrosiers took an extended mental health hiatus from touring between 2017 and 2019. He left Simple Plan in 2020 following sexual misconduct allegations and subsequently withdrew from the public-facing music career he had maintained for the previous two decades.

Early Life

David Philippe Desrosiers was born on August 29, 1980, in Sept-Îles, Quebec, Canada. He grew up primarily in Matane, Quebec, with his older sister.

Desrosiers became interested in punk and alternative rock during his adolescence. Green Day was among his most important early influences, and he regularly traveled to see bands perform in Montreal and Quebec City.

He learned to play several instruments, including bass, guitar, drums, and piano. His ability to sing while playing bass eventually became particularly important to his professional career.

After finishing school, Desrosiers pursued music more seriously. He spent time in Los Angeles hoping to establish himself before returning to Quebec and becoming involved with the Montreal punk scene.

Reset

Desrosiers received his first significant opportunity when Pierre Bouvier left the punk band Reset. Bouvier had served as the group's lead singer and bassist, and Desrosiers was recruited to replace him in both roles.

Although his time with Reset lasted only around six months, Desrosiers impressed Bouvier and former Reset drummer Chuck Comeau. Comeau had formed another band with guitarists Jeff Stinco and Sébastien Lefebvre, and Bouvier had joined as its singer.

Bouvier was initially still handling bass duties for the new group. Bringing in Desrosiers allowed him to concentrate entirely on singing. Desrosiers left Reset and joined the group that became Simple Plan in 2000.

Simple Plan

Simple Plan spent its early years playing small venues, recording demos, and seeking a record deal. The band signed with Lava Records and Atlantic Records and released "No Pads, No Helmets…Just Balls" in 2002.

The album included "I'm Just a Kid," "I'd Do Anything," "Addicted," and "Perfect." Its success established Simple Plan as one of the leading pop-punk acts of its generation. Desrosiers played bass throughout the record and supplied backing vocals that became a recognizable element of the band's sound.

Simple Plan toured heavily to promote the album, performing alongside Blink-182, Green Day, Good Charlotte, Avril Lavigne, and other major artists. The group also became a recurring attraction on the Warped Tour.

The band's second album, "Still Not Getting Any…," was released in 2004. Produced by Bob Rock, it included "Welcome to My Life," "Shut Up!," "Crazy," and "Untitled (How Could This Happen to Me?)." The album reached number three on the "Billboard" 200 and reinforced Simple Plan's international popularity.

Continued Success

Desrosiers remained with Simple Plan as the band expanded beyond its original pop-punk formula. The 2008 album "Simple Plan" incorporated alternative rock, electronic production, and more mature lyrical themes.

"Get Your Heart On!" followed in 2011 and produced the international singles "Jet Lag" and "Summer Paradise." Simple Plan released "Taking One for the Team" in 2016.

Although Desrosiers was primarily the group's bassist and backing vocalist, he occasionally sang lead passages and switched instruments during performances. He could fill in on drums, play guitar, and contribute additional percussion when required.

Desrosiers and his bandmates also appeared as themselves in several films and television programs. Simple Plan appeared in an episode of "What's New, Scooby-Doo?," for which the group performed the theme song. Desrosiers also appeared with the band in "New York Minute" and numerous concert films and documentaries.

His recorded bass and vocal contributions were included on portions of "Harder Than It Looks." The album was completed and released after he was no longer a member of Simple Plan.

Mental Health Hiatus

Desrosiers began missing Simple Plan performances and tours while dealing with depression. In 2017, the band confirmed that he was taking an extended break to focus on his mental health.

Touring bassist Chady Awad substituted for Desrosiers, while other Simple Plan members divided his vocal parts during concerts. Desrosiers remained away from the band's touring schedule for approximately two years.

He returned to the stage with Simple Plan during a June 2019 performance in Cleveland, Ohio. The band publicly welcomed him back, and Desrosiers resumed touring and recording activities.

Departure from Simple Plan

In July 2020, several women made allegations on social media concerning Desrosiers' sexual conduct and past interactions with female fans.

Desrosiers issued a public statement acknowledging that some of his interactions with women had caused harm. He apologized, announced that he was withdrawing from Simple Plan, and said he intended to seek professional help and educate himself.

Simple Plan subsequently confirmed that Desrosiers was no longer a member of the band. The remaining musicians apologized to the women who had been harmed and continued as a four-member group, with Bouvier assuming bass duties in the studio.

Following his departure, Desrosiers largely withdrew from the public spotlight. His professional legacy remains closely connected to Simple Plan's first two decades, during which he participated in the recordings, tours, videos, and promotional appearances that established the band internationally.

Animal Advocacy

Desrosiers is vegan and has advocated for animal welfare. He worked with the Montreal SPCA to promote compassion toward animals and used his public profile to discuss veganism and animal rights.

He also participated in the Simple Plan Foundation during his years with the band. The foundation supports organizations assisting young people affected by illness, addiction, poverty, mental health problems, and other serious challenges.