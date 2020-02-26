David Darling net worth: David Darling is an American musician and composer who has a net worth of $1 million. He is best known for his cello work and winning a Grammy for Best New Age Album.

David Darling was born in Elkhart, Indiana in March 1941. He started playing the piano at four years old and the cello at 10. Darling released his debut studio album Journal October in 1979. He has released several albums over the years including Cycles in 1981, Cello in 1992, Dark Wood in 1993, and Prayer for Compassion in 2009. David Darling won the Grammy Award for Best New Age Album for A Prayer for Compassion in 2010. As a sideman he has appeared on several albums by artists including Peter Kater, Keil Bjornstad, and Terje Rypdal. Darling has also performed and recorded with artists including Spyro Gyra and Bobby McFerrin. He has also been a music teacher.