What is Davey Havok's Net Worth?

Davey Havok is a singer and musician who has a net worth of $20 million Davey Havok is best known as the lead vocalist of the bands AFI, Blaqk Audio, XTRMST, and Dreamcar. He also sang lead vocals for Son of Sam's debut album, and has made guest appearances on tracks by various other artists. Elsewhere, Havok has acted on film and stage, with credits including the film "Mary Jane's Not a Virgin Anymore" and the stage musical "American Idiot."

Early Life and Education

Davey Havok was born as David Passaro on November 20, 1975 in Rochester, New York. After his father passed away in the early 1980s, Passaro moved with his mother to Sacramento, California, where she remarried. He ended up adopting the surname of his stepfather, Marchand. After going to Catholic school through the eighth grade, he moved with his family to Ukiah, California, where he graduated from Ukiah High School in 1993. He subsequently went to the University of California, Berkeley, which he left after his sophomore year to focus on his music career.

AFI

The rock band AFI was first started by Havok and his high school friends Vic Chalker and Mark Stopholese in late 1991. Because the boys didn't play any instruments, they invited Adam Carson to be their drummer. After high school, the band broke up when its members went off to college. AFI decided to reunite in the mid-90s, and on the Fourth of July in 1995 released its debut album, "Answer That and Stay Fashionable." The band followed that with 1996's "Very Proud of Ya" and 1997's "Shut Your Mouth and Open Your Eyes." Following the release of "A Fire Inside EP" in 1998, AFI released its fourth studio album, ""Black Sails in the Sunset," in 1999. That album was the first to include the longstanding lineup of Havok, Carson, Jade Puget, and Hunter Burgan. Later in 1999, AFI released "All Hallow's E.P." The band went on to commence the new millennium with the release of "The Art of Drowning."

AFI had its greatest commercial success yet in 2003 with "Sing the Sorrow," which made it to number five on the Billboard 200 and was eventually certified Platinum. The album was supported by the singles "Girl's Not Grey," "The Leaving Song Pt. II," and "Silver and Cold." AFI had an even bigger hit with its next album, 2006's "Decemberunderground," which reached number one on the Billboard 200 and was also certified Platinum. The band's subsequent studio albums were "Crash Love," released in 2009, and "Burials," released in 2013. AFI released its self-titled tenth studio album in early 2017. Since then, the band has toured.

Son of Sam

In 2000, Havok joined three members of the band Samhain and recorded an album with them as the horror punk supergroup Son of Sam. That album, "Songs from the Earth," came out in 2001.

Blaqk Audio

Along with his AFI bandmate Jade Puget, Havok began writing music in 2001 for an electronic music side project called Blaqk Audio. Abandoning the project for a while to focus on AFI, they late resumed Blaqk Audio in 2006. Finally, in the summer of 2007, they released their debut album as Blaqk Audio, "CexCells." The album made it to number 18 on the Billboard 200. Five years later, the duo released their second album, "Bright Black Heaven." That was followed in 2016 by "Material." All three of those albums debuted atop the Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart. Blaqk Audio went on to release the albums "Only Things We Love," "Beneath the Black Palms," and "Trop d'amour."

XTRMST

In early 2014, a number of cassette tapes bearing the name XTRMST began appearing in record stores in California. Savvy listeners identified the lead vocalist as Havok, and it was soon confirmed that XTRMST was a side project featuring both Havok and his AFI/Blaqk Audio bandmate Puget. A straight edge hardcore punk band, XTRMST released its self-titled debut album in late 2014. The band played a pair of live shows after that, and then became inactive.

Dreamcar

Havok's other significant side project is Dreamcar, a new wave supergroup he formed in 2016 with No Doubt members Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont, and Adrian Young. In 2017, the band performed at Coachella and Austin City Limits and released its self-titled debut album.

Acting Career

As an actor, Havok made his debut in Sarah Jacobson's 1997 independent film "Mary Jane's Not a Virgin Anymore." Later, in 2006, he lent his voice to the animated musical film "Live Freaky! Die Freaky!" Havok continued voice acting in 2009 in the transmedia series "Godkiller," playing the antagonist Dragos. A couple years after that, he played the role of St. Jimmy in the Broadway rock musical "American Idiot." Havok's other credits include the political thriller film "Knife Fight" and the animated television series "Harvey Girls Forever!," in which he voices the lead singer of a fictional band called My Purple Agony.

Other Ventures

Among his other ventures, Havok has released some clothing lines, including the glam rock-inspired Glitterboy and the vegan Zu Boutique. He has also collaborated with PNUT Jewelry. Elsewhere, Havok released a novel in 2013 called "Pop Kids." In early 2018, he published a book entitled "Love Fast Los Angeles."

Personal Life

Havok is an outspoken vegan and straight edger. In 2007, he was voted the winner of PETA's World's Sexiest Vegetarian contest, and in 2015 was featured on the cover of Vegan Health and Fitness magazine.