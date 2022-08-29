Dave Stewart Net Worth:

What is Dave Stewart's Net Worth?

Dave Stewart is an English musician, songwriter, and record producer who has a net worth of $45 million. Dave Stewart is best known as one half of the musical group the Eurythmics, alongside Annie Lennox. The group has sold more than 80 million records worldwide. Their music continues to be very popular decades after the group's peak success. Their songs have been sampled dozens of times by other major artists.

Early Life

David Allan Stewart was born in Sunderland, England, on September 9, 1952. He grew up a fan of Sunderland A.F.C. and had the dream to one day play for the club. But as a teenager, Dave got a record deal with Elton John's label as part of the band Longdancer, and the rest was history. It was in 1976 that he met Annie Lennox and they started dating. They then teamed up with Peet Coombes to form The Tourists. That band and the Stewart/Lennox couple both split up in 1980. But Dave Stewart and Annie Lennox put personal differences aside to form the Eurythmics.

Eurythmics

The Eurythmics went on to become one of the biggest bands of all time and are probably best known for their hit single, "Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)" for which they won the Best New Artist award in 1984 on the MTV Video Music Awards. They also won Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal for the song "Missionary Man" in 1987 and Outstanding Contribution to British Music for 1999's "Themselves." The British pop duo released nine studio albums over the span of their career after splitting up in 1990 and reconvening in 1999. In 2005, they were inducted into the UK Music Hall of Fame.

Other Musical Ventures

After the Eurythmics, Stewart moved to France. He released two albums with his new band The Spiritual Cowboys. He also had a cameo in the 1995 movie "Hackers." He then joined Mick Jagger's supergroup Super Heavy in 2011. Dave co-produced or produced all of the Eurythmics' albums as well as an album for Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. He decided to get into soundtracks and moved to Hollywood in 2004. Dave wrote the musical "Barbarella," based on the 1968 film, which premiered in Vienna on March 11, 2004. He wrote music and lyrics along with Glen Ballard for "Ghost the Musical" which debuted at the Piccadilly Theatre in London in June of 2011.

Real Estate

Dave Stewart put his five-bedroom, London penthouse up for sale in 2021 for $5.4 million after the apartment first hit the market in 2017 for $4.65 million. Back in the 90s and early 2000s, it served as a creative hub for famous guests and artists such as David Bowie, Joe Strummer, Madonna, Robbie Williams, Lou Reed, and Sam Mendes to write and record songs.

Personal Life

Dave Stewart married Pamela Wilkinson in 1972 before their split in 1977. He then married former Bananarama member Siobhan Fahey in 1987, and they had two children together—Sam and Django—before their divorce in 1996. Dave married Dutch photographer Anoushka Fisz in August of 2001. Together, they have two daughters, Kaya and Indya. The couple renewed their vows in 2013.