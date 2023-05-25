Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Rock Stars Net Worth: $50 Million Date of Birth: May 10, 1961 (62 years old) Place of Birth: Lawrence Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 5 in (1.96 m) Profession: Songwriter, Musician, Drummer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Danny Carey's Net Worth

What is Danny Carey's Net Worth?

Danny Carey is an American drummer who has a net worth of $50 million. Danny Carey has earned fortune and fame as the drummer of the Grammy Award winning metal band, Tool. In some circles Danny Careyis considered one of the best drummers on the planet.

Early Life

He was born Daniel Edwin "Danny" Carey on May 10, 1961, in Lawrence, Kansas. Carey's fascination with rhythm began at an early age. He started by playing on pots and pans as a young child before receiving his first drum set at the age of 12. His high school years were filled with music and sports. Carey played in the school jazz band and also excelled at basketball, even considering it as a possible career path. However, an offer of a music scholarship from the University of Missouri was too tempting to refuse, and Carey chose to pursue his passion for music.

Tool

He moved to Los Angeles in 1986 to pursue a career in music full-time. Once arriving in LA he landed gigs as a studio drummer with projects like Carole King and played around town with Pygmy Love Circus.

n 1990, his path crossed with Maynard James Keenan and Adam Jones, who were in the process of forming a band. Carey was intrigued by their creative vision, and thus, Tool was born.

The band's initial line-up included guitarist Adam Jones, vocalist Maynard James Keenan and bassist Phil D'Amour. D'Amour was eventually replaced by Justin Chancellor.

Tool's debut album "Undertow" was released in 1993. "Undertow" went platinum within a year. Tool attracted controversy with their music video, "Prison Sex", which was pulled from MTV because of its graphic nature. Carey's powerful and intricate drumming became a defining aspect of Tool's distinctive sound.

Tool's follow-up album "AEnima" won a Grammy for Best Metal Performance in 1998. "AEnima" was certified 3x Platinum and reached #1 in New Zealand and #2 in the United States.

The band's third album "Lateralus" was released in 2001 and was certified 2x Platinum. It reached #1 in the US, Australia, and Canada.

The band's fourth studio album "10,000 Days" was released in 2006. It reached #1 in the US, Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, and New Zealand. In August 2019 Tool announced that their fifth album "Fear Inoculum", their first album in 13 years, would be released on August 30, 2019.

The band has won three Grammys, toured worldwide and produced topping-chart albums.

Side Projects and Collaborations

Outside of Tool, Carey has been involved in numerous other projects. He formed the supergroup 'Legend of the Seagullmen' with Brent Hinds of Mastodon and director Jimmy Hayward, and played in 'Volto!', a jazz fusion group, highlighting his musical versatility. He has also collaborated with artists from various genres, including the Melvins, Green Jellÿ, and Adrian Belew.

Personal Life and Real Estate

Beyond music, Carey is known for his interest in occult subjects and metaphysics, themes that are often incorporated into his drumming and Tool's music. He is also a collector of wine and classic cars, a reflection of his diverse hobbies and interests.

Real Estate

In December 2016 Danny spent $6.35 million to buy Emilio Estevez's Malibu vineyard. Emilio bought the house in the early 2000s for $2.2 million and had listed it for $9.995 million. Emilio built a large custom house on the property in 2008. Outside of Malibu Danny owns another LA home that he bought in 1998 for $695,000. In 2008 he paid $2.2 million for the home next door and had planned to turn it into a compound. For whatever reason they abandoned these plans and sold the second home at a loss.