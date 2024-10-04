What is Daniel Adair's Net Worth?

Daniel Adair is a Canadian drummer who has a net worth of $50 million. Daniel Adair is best known for his work with the rock band Nickelback. With the band, which he joined in 2005, he has recorded such albums as "All the Right Reasons," "Dark Horse," "Feed the Machine," and "Get Rollin'." Adair has also been a member of some other rock bands, including Martone, 3 Doors Down, and Suspect.

Early Life

Daniel Adair was born on February 19, 1975 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Martone

Adair's first band was Martone, which was started by fusion guitarist Dave Martone in the mid-1990s. The group released its debut album, "Zone," in 1999. Martone's albums since then have included "When Aliens Come" and "Clean."

3 Doors Down

In 2002, Adair was hired by the American rock band 3 Doors Down to play drums for its tour supporting its album "Away from the Sun." The tour spawned the live album "Another 700 Miles," which came out in 2004. Adair also became the studio drummer for 3 Doors Down, playing on the band's 2005 album "Seventeen Days." That album became the band's first to debut atop the Billboard 200, while its lead single, "Let Me Go," reached number 14 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Nickelback

Adair left 3 Doors Down in 2005 to join the Canadian rock band Nickelback. His first album with the band was "All the Right Reasons," which topped the albums charts in both Canada and the United States. It spawned seven singles, including such hits as "Photograph," "Animals," "Far Away," and "Rockstar." Nickelback's best-selling album, "All the Right Reasons" is also one of the best-selling albums of all time in the United States. The band continued its success with its next album, "Dark Horse," which came out in 2008. After debuting at number two on the Billboard 200, the album remained on the chart for 125 consecutive weeks. Its singles included "Gotta Be Somebody," "Something in Your Mouth," and "If Today Was Your Last Day."

Nickelback's seventh studio album, "Here and Now," was released in late 2011. Supported by the singles "When We Stand Together" and "Bottoms Up," the album debuted at number two on the Billboard 200. Nickelback went on to release the album "No Fixed Address" in 2014; it included the singles "Edge of a Revolution" and "What Are You Waiting For?" The band's next album, "Feed the Machine," came out in 2017. After a significant break from album releases, Nickelback returned in late 2022 with its tenth studio album, "Get Rollin'." Its lead single was "San Quentin." Notably, the album was the band's first in nearly 20 years to miss the top five of the Billboard 200.

Other Musical Contributions

Among his other musical contributions, Adair played drums for the Canadian band Suspect, with which he recorded the band's eponymous 2003 album. In 2005, he contributed drums to the single "Santa Monica" by the Canadian rock band Theory of a Deadman and to the song "You're Everything" from Bo Bice's debut album "The Real Thing." At the end of the decade, Adair contributed to Burn Halo's self-titled debut album and to Thornley's final studio album "Tiny Pictures."

Piloting

Beyond his music career, Adair is a pilot, having learned to fly on ultralight aircraft. He holds a private pilot license in Canada and owns a Maule M-7.

Personal Life

With his wife Brittany, whom he wed in 2005, Adair has a son named Caleb.

In 2020, Adair was diagnosed with radial tunnel syndrome, a compression neuropathy of the radial nerve.