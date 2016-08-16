Dan Reynolds net worth: Dan Reynolds is an American musician, singer, and songwriter who has a net worth of $40 million. He is best known for being the front man of the rock band Imagine Dragons.

Dan Reynolds was born in Las Vegas, Nevada in July 1987. Imagine Dragons formed in 2008. In 2012 they released their debut studio album Night Visions, on Interscope Records. The album reached #1 on the US Rock charts and #2 in the US and the UK as well as the Top 5 in Australia, Canada, Ireland, and New Zealand. It sold over 7 million copies worldwide. Imagine Dragons' second album Smoke + Mirrors was released in 2015 and reached #1 in the US, Canada, the UK, and on the US Rock chart. Their single "Radioactive" reached #1 on the US Rock charts. The band has also had hits with the singles "It's Time", "Demons", "On Top of the World", "Warriors", and "Sucker for Pain" (with Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign and Logic and X Ambassadors). Imagine Dragons released their third studio album "Evolve" in 2017 and their fourth album "Origins" in 2018. Both hit #1 on the US Rock chart and Evolve was certified double platinum.

Reynolds is also part of the duo Egyptian which released an EP and won the Songwriters Hall of Fame Hal David Starlight Award.

Personal Life: Dan married Aja Volkman in March 2011. They have four children together. They separated at some point in 2018 but ultimately did not follow through with the divorce (as of this writing).

Real Estate: In 2017 Dan paid $1.1 million for a home in LA's Eagle Rock neighborhood. He previously owned an 8,400 square-foot home in his native Las Vegas which he sold in 2019 for $3.5 million. In July 2020, Dan paid $11.3 million for a home in Malibu that once belonged to Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell.