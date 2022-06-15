Damiano David Net Worth:

What is Damiano David's Net Worth?

Damiano David is an Italian musician who has a net worth of $4 million. Damiano David is best known for being the leader singer of the Italian rock band Maneskin. Maneskin won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2021.

Early Life

David was born in Rome, Italy on January 8, 1999. His parents, Daniele David and Rosa Scognamiglio, are both flight attendants. Because of his parents' jobs, David and his older brother traveled extensively from an early age, allowing them to gain an appreciation for different cultures.

When David was six, he started singing. While in high school, he became friends with Victoria De Angelis and Thomas Raggi. They would eventually go on to form the band Maneskin. He also enjoyed playing basketball in his youth. Until he was 17 and decided to devote himself to singing, he played point guard at the local basketball club, Eurobasket Roma. He credits basketball with helping him develop the discipline necessary to succeed in other areas of his life.

Career

David was studying at the liceo linguistico Eugenio Montale in Rome for high school but ultimately decided not to complete his studies in order to pursue a career in music. Fortunately, he had the support of his parents in making this choice.

Initially when David auditioned to be in Maneskin, he was rejected because his overall style was considered to be too pop. However, he was determined to be in the band and eventually was accepted. The band's name is inspired by member Victoria De Angelis's Danish heritage and means moonlight in Danish.

The band began by busking in the streets of room in 2016. They rose to prominence the following year when they auditioned for the Italian version of the talent show "X Factor." They were fan favorites and placed second in the competition. Following their success, the band released their breakthrough debut studio album, "Il ballo della vita" in 2018. They subsequently toured throughout much of 2018 and 2019. They released their second studio album, "Teatro d'ira: Vol. I," in 2021.

In March of 2021, Maneskin competed in the Sanremo Music Festival, a televisoin song contest held in Italy. They ultimately won the competition. On a high from winning in May of 2021, Maneskin then competed in the 65th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, representing Italy. They competed against 38 other countries and ultimately were victorious, winning the entire competition with the song "Ziti e buoni."

The competition was not without controversy, however. During a televised green room segment in the final, David was seen leaning over a table. This led to some fans claiming that he was snorting a line of cocaine, though no actual evidence of drugs were seen in the video. The band was later asked about the allegations, which they all vehemently denied. They later posted on their social media account that they were anti-drug and were willing to be drug tested. The European Broadcasting Union later released a statement confirming that no drug use took place in the green room after David had provided a negative drug test and all footage was inspected.

In an interview for Vogue Italia, David further confirmed his anti-drug views and stated that the bands creativity comes from a healthy and lucid state of mind.

In 2021, David voiced a character in the film "Cruella" and also sang a cover version of the song "I Wanna Be Your Dog" by The Stooges for the film.

David has been praised for his style and charisma. Some have speculated Maneskin would not be as successful if not for David's unique style and vocal ability. In 2017 during the "X Factor" competition, David was praised for being a true front man. His vocal style has been described as dynamic, allowing him to handle multiple genres and ranges. Stylistically, his fashion sense is often androgynous and combines hippie, vintage, and glam rock from the 1970s for his on-stage looks. For this, he has developed into an Italian fashion icon.

Personal Life

David has been in a relationship with the Italian model and influencer, Giorgia Soleri, since 2019. He is fluent in English and is also able to speak some French and Spanish. He has been a vocal advocate for LGBTQ rights and has also spoken out against racism.

David is interested in Greek mythology and has a tattoo of wings and a quote referring to the character Icarus on his hip. He also references Greek mythology in his social media usernames. David is also a fan of the football club, A.S. Roma.