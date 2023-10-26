Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Rock Stars Net Worth: $100 Million Date of Birth: Oct 14, 1940 (83 years old) Place of Birth: Lucknow Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.79 m) Profession: Actor, Entrepreneur, Musician, Singer, Singer-songwriter, Songwriter, Philanthropist, Performer Nationality: Barbados 💰 Compare Cliff Richard's Net Worth

What is Cliff Richard's net worth?

Cliff Richard is a British pop singer, musician, performer, philanthropist and actor who has a net worth of $100 million. Cliff Richard has had a #1 single on the charts every decade for the last 60 years. To date he hss sold 260 million albums worldwide. For many years he was the highest-selling singles artist of all time in the United Kingdom. Today he is the third best-selling singles artist in U.K. history, behind the Beatles and Elvis.

Richard's career spanned more 60 years and earned Richard many gold and platinum awards. Though he never achieved the same level of success in the United States, his single "We Don't Talk Anymore" reached the Billboard Hot 100s Top 40 in the '80s.

In the late '50s, early '60s he dominated the British popular music scene during this pre-Beatles period. Even the late John Lennon once claimed:

"Before Cliff and the Shadows there had been nothing worth listening to in British music." – John Lennon

In 1980, he also teamed up with Australian singing sensation Olivia Newton-John for the duet "Suddenly," from the film Xanadu. The song peaked at #20 in the United Kingdom. Richard later confessed that in the early '70s he was in love with Olivia Newton-John. When asked why he never married, Richard said he had "a few false alarms" has "been in love, but marriage is a big commitment and being an artist consumes a great deal of time."

On June 17, 1995 Richard was appointed a Knight Bachelor (the basic 'knight' ranking in the British honours system). Sir Cliff Richard has addressed long-running rumors about his sexuality by once asking a television interviewer: "If I was gay, would it make any difference?"

Early Life

He was born Harry Rodger Webb on October 14, 1940, in Lucknow, India. Cliff's early years were shaped by the backdrop of a world in flux. With the onset of India's independence in 1947, the Webb family relocated to England. Growing up in Carshalton, Surrey, the young Harry was deeply influenced by music, developing a passion that would set the stage for his future career.

Career Beginnings

In the late 1950s, inspired by the emerging rock 'n' roll sounds from across the Atlantic, Richard formed a band named "The Drifters," which would later become "The Shadows." Adopting the stage name "Cliff Richard," he secured a record deal and released his debut single, "Move It," in 1958. The track became an instant success, cementing Richard's status as the UK's answer to Elvis Presley.

Success 1950s – 1960s

The late 1950s and 1960s saw Richard dominate the British music charts. His collaborations with The Shadows yielded numerous hits, including "Living Doll," "Summer Holiday," and "The Young Ones." These songs not only established him as a leading figure in the pop and rock scene but also paved the way for his foray into films. During this era, Richard featured in several musical movies that revolved around his chart-topping songs. His youthful charisma, combined with a knack for producing catchy tunes, made him a household name throughout the UK and beyond.

Career Resurgence

While many rock and roll artists of the 1950s and 1960s faded with the changing musical landscape, Richard managed to adapt and reinvent himself continually. In the 1970s and 1980s, he embraced a more contemporary sound, producing hits like "Devil Woman" and "We Don't Talk Anymore." His ability to change with the times was evident when he secured his position in the charts yet again in the 1990s with "Saviour's Day" and the Wimbledon-themed "The Millennium Prayer." Throughout the subsequent decades, Richard continued to tour, release albums, and maintain a dedicated fan base.

Personal Life

Away from the limelight, Richard's life has been one of deep faith and philanthropy. A committed Christian since the 1960s, his spirituality has played a significant role in shaping his life and career choices. He has been involved in numerous charitable initiatives, particularly those focused on children and the underprivileged. While Richard never married, his personal relationships and friendships, notably with tennis player Sue Barker and former priest John McElynn, have often been a subject of media interest. Despite facing various challenges, including unfounded allegations and legal battles in the 2010s, Richard's resilience and commitment to his beliefs have seen him emerge with his reputation intact and his legacy secure.

Portugal Estate

Since the 1960s Cliff Richard has owned property in Portugal. In the 1960s he acquired a 30-acre farmhouse in the town of Guia. In the 1990s he performed a major renovation, which included adding a vineyard. The estate is called "Quinta do Moinho" which means "windmill farm" because the property features a working windmill. In 2017 Cliff listed the estate for $7 million. In mid-2022 he lowered the price to $5 million. Here is a video tour:

Barbados Estate

Also for decades, Cliff has owned a sprawling 2.6-acre estate in Barbardos which he named "Coral Sundown." In March 2022 he listed the estate for sale for $8.5 million. He also has listed it for rent at various times over the years. The estate is located in a gated club called Sugar Hill Estate. Residents get access to the clubhouse, restaurants, pool, gym, 24-hour security, tennis courts and more. Here is a video tour of Coral Sundown: