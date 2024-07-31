Deep Pockets by Celebrity Net Worth is a weekly email that enriches your mind - and bank account - with fascinating stories of people who built wealth in incredible ways... and how you can do the same.

What was Clarence Clemons's Net Worth?

Clarence Clemons was an American saxophonist who had a net worth of $20 million at the time of his death. Clarence Clemons performed with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band from 1972 until his passing in 2011. He was featured prominently on many of Springsteen's albums, with notable sax solos on "Born to Run," "Darkness on the Edge of Town," and "Born in the U.S.A.," among others. Clemons collaborated with many other artists and released some solo albums, and had a hit single with his 1985 duet "You're a Friend of Mine."

Early Life and Education

Clarence Clemons Jr. was born on January 11, 1942 in Norfolk County, Virginia as the oldest of three children of Clarence Sr. and Thelma. He became interested in music early in life, and at the age of nine was gifted an alto saxophone for Christmas. At Crestwood High School, Clemons played tenor saxophone in the jazz band. He also showed great aptitude as a football player. For his higher education, he went to Maryland State College on music and football scholarships. Playing as a lineman, Clemons drew the attention of the NFL's Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys. However, his NFL prospects were shot after he was involved in a serious car accident.

Career Beginnings

Clemons began his recording career when he was still a teenager, performing with Tyrone Ashley's Funky Music Machine. Later, while at Maryland State College, he joined the cover band the Vibratones. Clemons went on to relocate to Somerset, New Jersey, where he worked as a counselor for children with emotional issues for several years.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

While playing with Norman Seldin & the Joyful Noyze in Asbury Park, New Jersey, Clemons met Bruce Springsteen for the first time in 1971. The following year, he became a member of Springsteen's band alongside Garry Tallent, Danny Federici, Vini Lopez, and David Sancious. In 1974, the group officially became the E Street Band. As the band's saxophonist, Clemons was featured prominently on Springsteen's albums throughout the 1970s and '80s. On the 1975 album "Born to Run," he contributed notable sax solos to the title track, "Thunder Road," "She's the One," "Night," and "Jungleland." For Springsteen's next album, 1978's "Darkness on the Edge of Town," Clemons had memorable solos on the songs "Badlands" and "The Promised Land." He went on to feature prominently on several tracks from Springsteen's 1980 album "The River," including "The Ties That Bind" and "Independence Day." On the 1984 album "Born in the U.S.A.," Clemons soloed on "Bobby Jean" and "I'm Goin' Down." His last Springsteen album was "High Hopes," which came out posthumously in 2014.

Other Music Projects

Beyond the E Street Band, Clemons had a prolific solo career and collaborated with many other artists. In the late 1970s, he contributed to albums by Dan Hartman, Pezband, Scarlet Rivera, Carlene Carter, and Janis Ian, among others. Early the next decade, Clemons appeared on albums by Gary U.S. Bonds, Joan Armatrading, Greg Lake, Hawks, Ian Hunter, Steel Breeze, Silver Condor, and Michael Stanley.

In 1985, Clemons released his debut studio album, "Hero"; it spawned the hit single "You're a Friend of Mine," a duet with Jackson Browne. The same year, Clemons contributed to albums by Aretha Franklin, Narada Michael Walden, and Twisted Sister. Later in the decade, he played several concerts with the Grateful Dead. In 1989, Clemons released his second studio album, "A Night with Mr. C." He released his third and final studio album, "Peacemaker," in 1995.

In the 1990s, Clemons collaborated with such artists as Zucchero, Joe Cocker, Alvin Lee, Roy Orbison, Dave Koz, and Luther Vandross. The following decade, with Narada Michael Walden, he put together a group called the Temple of Soul. Clemons also recorded with the teen group Creation. In 2011, he contributed to Lady Gaga's songs "Hair" and "The Edge of Glory" on her album "Born This Way." Clemons also appeared in the music video for "The Edge of Glory."

Film and Television

Clemons made some notable appearances on film and television during his career. In 1977, he made his screen debut as a trumpet player in Martin Scorsese's romantic musical film "New York, New York." Clemons later played a saxophonist in a 1985 episode of the television sitcom "Diff'rent Strokes." In 1989, he played one of the 'Three Most Important People in the World' in the comedy film "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure." The next decade, Clemons appeared on television in episodes of "Human Target" and "The Weird Al Show," and lent his voice to an episode of "The Simpsons." Among his later credits, he twice appeared on the HBO crime drama series "The Wire."

Book

In 2009, Clemons published the book "Big Man: Real Life & Tall Tales" with his friend Don Reo. A work of auto-fiction, it's notably told in the third person.

Personal Life and Death

Clemons was married a total of five times and had four sons: Clarence III, Charles, Christopher, and Jarod. He lived in Florida, where he was involved in charitable endeavors.

On June 12, 2011, Clemons had a massive stroke at his home. Following two brain surgeries, he passed away on June 18 at the age of 69.