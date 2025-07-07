What is Chris Fehn's net worth?

Chris Fehn is an American musician who has a net worth of $1 million. Chris Fehn is a percussionist and former member of Slipknot, best known for his long-nosed Pinocchio-style mask and energetic, often comedic presence on stage. For two decades, Fehn contributed to the band's percussive assault and backup vocals, serving as both a musician and a fan favorite due to his animated performance style. Though not a founding member, he became one of Slipknot's most recognizable figures during their rise. His 2019 departure from the band amid a lawsuit over financial disagreements marked a rare public fracture in Slipknot's otherwise tightly held brotherhood.

Early Life

Christopher Michael Fehn was born on February 24, 1973, in Des Moines, Iowa. He grew up in a musically inclined environment and played drums from a young age. Before joining Slipknot, Fehn played with various local acts and also pursued athletics—he was reportedly a skilled golfer and even played semi-professional football. His sense of humor, athleticism, and rhythmic ability would later make him a perfect fit for the hyperphysical world of Slipknot.

Slipknot

Fehn joined Slipknot in 1998, shortly before the band signed to Roadrunner Records. He replaced original percussionist Greg "Cuddles" Welts and quickly became an integral part of the live show. Slipknot's lineup at the time included founding members Shawn Crahan (#6), Paul Gray (#2), and Joey Jordison (#1), along with Corey Taylor (#8), Jim Root (#4), Mick Thomson (#7), Craig Jones (#5), Sid Wilson (#0), and Fehn, who took the number 3.

Wearing a latex mask with an exaggeratedly long nose, Fehn stood out not just visually but through his animated performances. He was often the band's comic relief in interviews and backstage videos, but remained a serious and disciplined percussionist on stage.

As one of Slipknot's two custom percussionists—alongside Shawn Crahan—Fehn's duties included pounding beer kegs with baseball bats, providing additional drum layers, and contributing backing vocals. His nasal scream became a recognizable texture on tracks like "People = Shit," "Duality," and "Psychosocial."

While he was not a primary songwriter, Fehn's rhythmic contributions helped flesh out the wall of sound that defined Slipknot's chaotic, layered style. His high-energy stage presence, physical comedy, and unrelenting headbanging made him a fan favorite, particularly during the band's live shows, where he often interacted with the crowd and added levity to the darkness.

Fehn performed on all major Slipknot albums from their self-titled debut (1999) through ".5: The Gray Chapter" (2014), and appeared in most of the band's high-profile videos and promotional materials during this time.

Slipknot Earnings

In October 2023, Corey Taylor appeared on a podcast called "FeedbackDef," on which he revealed a bit of SlipKnot's financial details:

"Honestly, in a weird way, we don't make a lot of money. I mean, we make enough to live, obviously, and we can live comfortably, but we've never been offered massive deals. There's a lot of us in the band, and there's a whole crew that we have to pay. There's the production that we have to pay for. There's all of this shit that we need to pay for. So at the end of the day, we are paid pretty much commensurate with what we are worth. We've never been even close to the big paydays that sports people get, actors — all of that shit. So in a weird way, we're kind of — if you adjust for inflation, we're upper middle class, basically. We're not extravagant. We're not rich by any stretch of the means, but we do okay. I can take care of my family. Their educations are good to go. I have insurance for all of my kids. And really, that's it… There's a reason why we have to tour as much as we do, because that's the only way we can actually pay our fucking bills."

2019 Lawsuit and Departure

In March 2019, it was revealed that Fehn had filed a lawsuit against Slipknot's business entities and key members—reportedly including Corey Taylor and Shawn Crahan—over allegations of financial mismanagement. Fehn claimed that he had been misled about income streams and was not receiving an equal share of earnings from touring and merchandise through certain corporate entities.

Taylor publicly addressed the suit on Twitter, writing, "You're gonna read a lot of bulls—. Just you wait till the truth comes out. Long Live The Knot."

On March 18, 2019, Slipknot announced via their website that Fehn was no longer a member of the band. The wording suggested an immediate and permanent split:

"Slipknot's focus is on making album #6, and our upcoming shows around the world. Chris knows why he is no longer a part of Slipknot. We are disappointed that he chose to point fingers and manufacture claims rather than doing what was necessary to continue to be a part of Slipknot."

The situation marked one of the few times Slipknot's internal business dealings were made public, and the fallout was contentious. Fehn was replaced on tour and in subsequent videos by an anonymous percussionist known only as "Tortilla Man" (later revealed to be Michael Pfaff).

Life After Slipknot

Since his departure, Fehn has kept a low public profile. He has played music privately, focused on his family, and distanced himself from the media spotlight.

Fehn has also remained a cult figure within the Slipknot fandom. Despite the acrimonious split, he's still fondly remembered for his sense of humor, energetic performances, and signature mask—one of the most memorable in Slipknot's visual history.

Narduwar Interview

Narduwar is a Canadian journalist who is famous for doing incredibly deep research on his subjects before an interview. When Narduwar interviewed Slipknot in 2005, Chris did not want the world to know his real name and identity. Somehow, Narduwar discovered his identity and the fact that he had previously been in a Naughty by Nature tribute band called Naughty Klown. During the interview, Narduwar teases the bands with questions about Naughty by Nature, slowly intimating that he has discovered and is about to reveal Chris' identity. At one point in the interview, Chris realizes what's going on and storms off:

Remember when Nardwuar made Chris Fehn walk out by casually revealing he knew his real identity three years before anyone else did 😭 pic.twitter.com/3l1SLBPopN — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) July 4, 2025

Personal Life & Real Estate

Chris has two sons. He is married to a woman named Melissa.

In 2007, Chris paid $239,000 for a home in Farmington Hills, Michigan. He sold this home in 2023 for $397,000. In 2022, Chris and Melissa paid $335,000 for a home in New Boston, Michigan.