What is Charlie Benante's Net Worth?

Charlie Benante is an American musician who has a net worth of $6 million. Charlie Benante is best known as the drummer and main composer of the thrash metal band Anthrax. With the band, he released such hit albums as "Among the Living," "State of Euphoria," "Persistence of Time," "Sound of White Noise," and "For All Kings." Benante and other members of Anthrax also played in the crossover thrash band Stormtroopers of Death.

Early Life

Charlie Benante was born on November 27, 1962 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Anthrax

In 1983, Benante joined the thrash metal band Anthrax, which had been formed two years earlier by guitarist Scott Ian and bassist Danny Lilker. With Neil Turbin as the vocalist and Dan Spitz on guitar, the group released its debut album, "Fistful of Metal," in early 1984. Anthrax subsequently signed with Island Records and brought on singer Joey Belladonna and bassist Frank Bello. The new lineup released the album "Spreading the Disease" in 1985. Anthrax had its commercial breakthrough with its third studio album, "Among the Living," which came out in 1987 and reached number 62 on the Billboard 200. That album inaugurated a string of hits for Anthrax, with its next album, "State of Euphoria," peaking at number 30 on the Billboard 200 in 1988. The group went on to release "Persistence of Time" in 1990; it reached number 24 on the Billboard 200 and earned a Grammy Award nomination for Best Metal Performance. Anthrax had its highest-charting album in the United States with its next studio album, "Sound of White Noise," which made it to number seven in 1993. It was the group's first album with lead singer John Bush. After that, Spitz left the band and Benante played guitar on Anthrax's 1995 album "Stomp 442."

Anthrax saw severely declining sales with its eighth studio album, "Volume 8: The Threat is Real." Released in 1998, it was commercially hampered by the imminent bankruptcy of its independent label, Ignition Records. Anthrax didn't release another studio album until 2003, with "We've Come for You All." The group's first album with guitarist Rob Caggiano, it was another commercial disappointment. Following a long delay, Anthrax had a major comeback with its tenth studio album, "Worship Music," which was released in 2011. The album marked the return of former vocalist Joey Belladonna to the band, as well as the final album with Rob Caggiano. Positively received by critics, "Worship Music" debuted at number 12 on the Billboard 200. With new guitarist Jon Donais, Anthrax released its next studio album, "For All Kings," in early 2016. It was another significant critical and commercial hit for the band, reaching number nine on the Billboard 200 and charting in several other countries around the world. Beyond its studio albums, Anthrax has released EPs and video albums, including the hit live video "The Big Four: Live from Sofia, Bulgaria," a filmed concert including fellow main thrash metal bands Metallica, Megadeth, and Slayer.

Stormtroopers of Death

In 1985, Benante formed the crossover thrash band Stormtroopers of Death with Anthrax members Scott Ian and Dan Lilker and Psychos bassist Billy Milano as the lead singer. The band released a demo called "Crab Society North" before putting out its debut album, "Speak English or Die." Benante played lead guitar on the album, which came to be considered a landmark in the fusion of thrash metal and hardcore punk. Stormtroopers of Death played off-and-on over the years before releasing the live album "Live at Budokan" in 1995. At the end of the decade, the band released its second studio album, "Bigger Than the Devil." After another breakup, Stormtroopers of Death reunited to release its final studio album, "Rise of the Infidels," in 2007.

Other Musical Projects

Among his other musical projects, Benante toured with the thrash metal supergroup Metal Allegiance from 2015 to 2016, and with the heavy metal band Pantera starting in 2022. He also has a solo recording career, having released the album "Silver Linings" in 2021 and the EP "Moving Pitchers" in 2022.

Personal Life

Benante was previously married to Sandra. In 2012, the two were arrested in Elkhart, Indiana for domestic battery in front of Benante's young daughter Mia. The couple eventually divorced, and Benante began a relationship with fellow metal musician Carla Harvey.