C.C. DeVille Net Worth:

What is C.C. DeVille's Net Worth?

C.C. DeVille is an American rock guitarist who has a net worth of $8 million. C.C. DeVille is best known for being a member of the glam metal band Poison. With the band, he has had such hit singles as "Every Rose Has its Thorn," "Talk Dirty to Me," "Unskinny Bop," and "Something to Believe In." DeVille also founded the bands Needle Park and Samantha 7, and later appeared in some reality and scripted drama television series. In 1991, backstage at the MTV Awards, DeVille was involved in a fist fight with Poison's lead singer Bret Michaels after DeVille played the wrong song during the performance. He was accused of being 'high and intoxicated' during the performance and was subsequently asked to leave and replaced by Ritchie Kotzen. DeVille later returned to Poison and toured with them on their Greatest Hits reunion in 1999, and to the present.

Early Life

C.C. DeVille was born as Bruce Johannesson on May 14, 1962 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. He got into music early on in life, and began to play the guitar when he was five. Growing up, he listened to such rock acts as Led Zeppelin, David Bowie, Aerosmith, the Who, and KISS. When he was 18, DeVille joined a local band called Lace; he also enrolled at New York University to study music theory, but didn't complete his degree. In 1981, DeVille moved to Los Angeles, where he performed with bands such as Screaming Mimi and St. James.

Poison, 1986-1991

In the mid-80s, DeVille auditioned to become a member of the glam metal band Poison, which at the time consisted of Bret Michaels, Rikki Rockett, and Bobby Dall. Ultimately, he was selected over the other finalist, who happened to be future Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash. With DeVille on board, the band went on to sign with Enigma Records and release its debut album, 1986's "Look What the Cat Dragged In." Although not an immediate hit, the album built momentum and made it to number three on the Billboard 200 by 1987. It also launched the successful singles "Talk Dirty to Me," "I Want Action," and "I Won't Forget You." Poison had its greatest hit with its second album, "Open Up and Say… Ahh!" Released in 1988, it spawned the band's only number-one single, "Every Rose Has its Thorn." Other successful singles from the album were "Fallen Angel," "Nothin' But a Good Time," and a cover of "Your Mama Don't Dance."

Poison continued its success with its third album, 1990's "Flesh & Blood." Reaching number two on the Billboard 200, it launched the top-10 singles "Unskinny Bop" and "Something to Believe In." However, the band soon entered a turbulent phase marked by growing tensions between members. Conflict was especially heated between DeVille and Michaels, who got into a fistfight backstage at the MTV Video Music Awards in 1991. DeVille was subsequently asked to leave Poison, and he was replaced by Richie Kotzen.

Return to Poison

DeVille reconciled with his Poison band mates in the mid-90s in preparation for a reunion tour at the end of the decade. Now with the original lineup back together, the group released the 2000 album "Power to the People," a hybrid album consisting of half studio and half live recordings. Poison subsequently released the studio album "Hollyweird" and the greatest hits compilations "Best of Ballads & Blues" and "The Best of Poison: 20 Years of Rock." In 2007, the band released its seventh studio album, "Poison'd!," which features covers of classic rock songs by such artists as Sweet, David Bowie, the Rolling Stones, the Who, and Grand Funk Railroad.

Samantha 7

Beyond Poison, DeVille founded the rock band Samantha 7 in 1998. Other members of the short-lived group included Ty Longley, Francis Ruiz, and Krys Baratto. Samantha 7 released its eponymous debut album in 2000, and embarked on tours of the US and UK.

Other Musical Contributions

DeVille has contributed to some other artists' songs over the years. In the 90s, he played guitar on Warrant's "Cherry Pie," LEN's "Feelin' Alright," and Sam Kinison's "Wild Thing." DeVille later lent his guitar playing to the Muffs' "Silly People" and Motörhead's "God Was Never on Your Side."

Television Career

Outside of his music career, DeVille has made some notable appearances on television in both reality and scripted drama series. From 2005 to 2006, he played the role of Raife Davies on the teen drama "South of Nowhere." Also in 2006, he was part of the cast of the sixth season of the VH1 reality series "The Surreal Life," appearing alongside Alexis Arquette, Maven Huffman, Andrea Lowell, and Steve Harwell, among others. The following year, DeVille competed on the spinoff show "The Surreal Life: Fame Games," whose opening song, "I Wanna Be Famous," was recorded by DeVille and his band Samantha 7.

Personal Life

With his girlfriend Shannon Malone, DeVille has a child named Vallon.