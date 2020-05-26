Casey Cooper net worth: Casey Cooper is an American drummer and internet personality who has a net worth of $1 million. He is perhaps best known for his YouTube channel COOP3RDRUMM3R.

Casey Cooper was born in Arlington, Texas in September 1991. He started posting drumming videos on YouTube in 2011 and has amassed about 2.5 million subscribers. Cooper started playing the drums at six years old and got his first drum kit when he was eight. He played drums in the athletic band programs at Georgia State University. Some of his most viewed YouTube videos include drum covers of Skrillex songs.