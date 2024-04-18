Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Rock Stars Net Worth: $50 Million Birthdate: Sep 26, 1945 (78 years old) Birthplace: County Durham Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 1 in (1.86 m) Profession: Singer, Songwriter, Musician, Film Score Composer Nationality: England 💰 Compare Bryan Ferry's Net Worth

What is Bryan Ferry's Net Worth?

Bryan Ferry is an English singer-songwriter who has a net worth of $50 million. Bryan Ferry rose to fame in the 1970s as the frontman of the rock band Roxy Music. The band achieved immediate success with its eponymous debut album in 1972, after which it had further hits with such albums as "For Your Pleasure," "Stranded," "Country Life," "Siren," and "Avalon." Ferry has also had widespread success as a solo artist with albums such as "These Foolish Things," "Boys and Girls," and "Bête Noire."

Early Life and Education

Bryan Ferry was born on September 26, 1945 in Washington, England to working-class parents Mary and Frederick. Growing up, he worked as a paperboy and purchased jazz magazines with his earnings. Ferry was educated at Washington Grammar-Technical School. He went on to attend Newcastle University, where he studied fine art. After graduating in 1968, Ferry moved to London and taught art and pottery at Holland Park School.

Roxy Music

In late 1970, Ferry formed the rock band Roxy Music with a group of friends and acquaintances. Early members were Graham Simpson, Andy Mackay, Brian Eno, and David O'List. However, by the time the band recorded its first album, the lineup had settled as Ferry, Simpson, Mackay, Eno, Paul Thompson, and Phil Manzanera, with Ferry as the frontman and principal songwriter. Roxy Music went on to release its eponymous debut album in 1972; it was an immediate commercial success. Over the next few years, the band's lineup underwent several changes. In 1973, Roxy Music released its second album, "For Your Pleasure," which was another commercial hit. That was quickly followed by "Stranded," the first album by the band with Eddie Jobson and John Gustafson. "Stranded" became Roxy Music's first number-one album in the UK, dominating the charts for four months. The band went on to release "Country Life" in 1974. That was followed in 1975 by "Siren," which spawned the hit single "Love is the Drug." Following the tour in support of the album, Roxy Music temporarily disbanded in 1976.

Ferry reformed Roxy Music in late 1978. The next year, the band released its sixth studio album, "Manifesto." With its seventh studio album, 1980's "Flesh and Blood," Roxy Music achieved its second number-one album in the UK. The band had another UK number-one album in 1982 with "Avalon," which would be its final studio release before disbanding in 1983. Close to two decades later, in 2001, Ferry, Thompson, Mackay, and Manzanera reformed Roxy Music again, and toured extensively. The band reunited in 2011 for a 40th-anniversary world tour, and later reunited again for a tour in 2022.

Solo Career

Ferry carried on a successful solo career in parallel with his work with Roxy Music. On his first two solo albums, 1973's "These Foolish Things" and 1974's "Another Time, Another Place," he performed cover versions of old standards, going sharply against the style he established with Roxy Music. Ferry followed those with "Let's Stick Together" (1976), "In Your Mind" (1977), and "The Bride Stripped Bare" (1978). After the second disbanding of Roxy Music, Ferry released his sixth solo album, "Boys and Girls" (1985), which became his first and only solo studio album to top the UK Albums Chart. He continued his success with "Bête Noire," which came out in late 1987. Ferry didn't release another solo album until 1993, with "Taxi"; that album reached number two in the UK. He subsequently released "Mamouna" in 1994.

At the end of the 1990s, Ferry released "As Time Goes By," an album of covers of popular standards. He next released "Frantic," a mix of new material and covers, in 2002. Five years after that, Ferry released the Bob Dylan cover album "Dylanesque." In 2010, he released "Olympia," and in 2012 released "The Jazz Age." Ferry went on to tour extensively before releasing his 15th solo album, "Avonmore," in late 2014. He continued touring prolifically throughout Europe and North America in the years after that. In late 2018, Ferry released his 16th solo studio album, "Bitter-Sweet." Since then, he has released some live albums and an EP.

Personal Life

Ferry has had a prolific love life. In 1975, he began dating model Jerry Hall, who had appeared on the cover of Roxy Music's album "Siren." The relationship ended when Hall left Ferry for Mick Jagger in late 1977. Ferry went on to marry socialite and model Lucy Helmore in 1982. Together, they had four sons named Otis, Isaac, Tara, and Merlin. The couple ultimately divorced in 2003. Ferry subsequently dated dancer Katie Turner, who was 35 years his junior. After they separated, he dated socialite Lady Emily Compton. In 2009, Ferry started a relationship with Amanda Sheppard, whom he eventually married in early 2012. They ended up divorcing two years later.