Bruce Hall Net Worth

What is Bruce Hall's Net Worth?

Bruce Hall is an American musician, producer, and songwriter who has a net worth of $20 million. Bruce Hall is best known as the bass player and a singer for the band REO Speedwagon.

Early Life

Bruce William Hall was born on May 3, 1953, in Champaign, Illinois. He has two brothers, Tommy and Timmy, and two sisters, Lindsey and Sarah. He grew up loving music and was a big Beatles fan. He picked up the bass guitar at age 13. Bruce attended Centennial High School, and after graduation, decided to focus on a music career and performed cover songs at local bars. He caught a break when he landed small opportunities to work with The Doobie Brothers and Rainbow. Around this time, he was getting to know and befriending REO Speedwagon members. And in 1977, Bruce Hall joined REO Speedwagon replacing bass guitarist Gregg Philbin, who appeared on the band's first six studio albums, and the rest is history.

REO Speedwagon

After joining REO Speedwagon, Bruce Hall played on the album "You Can Tune a Piano but You Can't Tune a Fish" which was released the following year. Hall contributed to the band by writing and singing on songs such as "Back on the Road Again," "Let's Be-Bop," "Girl With the Heart of Gold," "Hey, Wait a Minute," "After Tonight," and "Born to Love You." He also co-wrote "Accidents Happen" and "Thru The Window" with his brother, Jeffery B. Hall, and the Christmas carol "I Believe in Santa Claus" with bandmate and lead vocalist Kevin Cronin. Bruce collaborated with other members of REO Speedwagon on several songs, including 1974's "Lost in a Dream" title track with then-lead singer Mike Murphy before he later rejoined the group.

After "You Can Tune a Piano but You Can't Tune a Fish" and 1979's "Nine Lives," REO Speedwagon released the album "Hi Infidelity" in 1980 which reached #1 on the Billboard 200 chart and #1 in Canada, as well as #6 in the UK. It became the best selling rock album of 1981 and today is certified ten times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. Bruce helped write one of the album's popular hits, "Someone Tonight." Their albums "Good Trouble" in 1982 and "Wheels Are Turnin'" in 1984 both reached #7 on the Billboard 200 chart. They also released the albums "Life as We Know It" in 1987, "The Earth, a Small Man, His Dog and a Chicken" in 1990, "Building the Bridge" in 1996, "Find Your Own Way Home" in 2007, and "Not So Silent Night… Christmas with REO Speedwagon" in 2009.

Bruce Hall has been with REO Speedwagon since joining in 1977, and the band has sold over 40 million albums worldwide. In 2023, the band announced that sole original member Neal Doughty was retiring from touring after 55 years.

Personal Life

Bruce Hall is married to Kimmie Sue Hall, and the couple has three children together: A son, Timothy, and two daughters, Bella and Sienna. Bruce currently resides in the Orlando, Florida, area.