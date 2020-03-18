Bobby Blitz net worth: Bobby Blitz Ellsworth is an American singer and musician who has a net worth of $1.5 million. He is best known for being the lead vocalist of the thrash metal band Overkill.

Bobby Blitz was born in New Jersey in May 1959. He was born Robert Ellsworth and plays bass guitar but focuses on vocals in his band. Overkill was formed in 1980 and released their debut studio album Feel the Fire in 1985. The band released several albums over the years but found their most success starting with the album White Devil Armory in 2014 which reached #31 on the Billboard 200 chart as well as #28 in Hungary and Finland. Overkill released the album The Grinding Wheel in 2017 which reached #10 in Germany. Their album The Wings of War was released in 2019 and reached #5 in Germany and #13 in Switzerland. Bobby Blitz and his wife own a chocolate shop in Nyack, N.Y.