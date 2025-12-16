Bill Stevenson Net Worth

What is Bill Stevenson's net worth?

Bill Stevenson is an American musician and record producer who has a net worth of $5 million. Best known as a founding member of the Descendents and a key figure in Black Flag during the band's later years, Bill Stevenson helped shape the sound, pace, and emotional vocabulary of American hardcore and melodic punk. His drumming style emphasized speed, precision, and feel, while his songwriting contributions brought vulnerability, humor, and self-reflection into a genre often defined by aggression alone. Beyond performing, Stevenson became one of punk's most important behind-the-scenes figures as a producer and studio owner, helping shape albums by generations of bands who followed in his footsteps.

Early Life

William Richard Stevenson was born on September 10, 1963, in Torrance, California, and grew up in the South Bay area of Los Angeles County. He was drawn to music at a young age and gravitated toward drums, inspired by both punk's raw energy and classic rock's rhythmic drive. Stevenson's childhood was deeply marked by the illness and eventual death of his father, a trauma that would later inform much of his songwriting, particularly the Descendents' emotionally direct material.

By his early teens, Stevenson was immersed in Southern California's burgeoning punk scene, which emphasized speed, intensity, and independence. He quickly developed a reputation as a powerful and reliable drummer, capable of playing faster and tighter than many of his peers.

Descendents

Stevenson co-founded the Descendents in 1977 while still a teenager, alongside guitarist Frank Navetta, bassist Tony Lombardo, and vocalist Milo Aukerman. The band stood apart from many early hardcore acts by pairing rapid-fire punk with deeply personal lyrics about insecurity, relationships, and everyday frustration. Stevenson was a principal songwriter, helping craft songs that balanced humor and emotional honesty with relentless speed.

The Descendents' early releases, including "Milo Goes to College," became foundational texts of melodic hardcore punk. Stevenson's drumming was central to the band's sound, pushing tempos while remaining remarkably controlled. When the band went on hiatus due to Aukerman's academic pursuits, Stevenson remained musically active and continued expanding his role within the scene.

Black Flag

In 1981, Stevenson joined Black Flag, replacing previous drummers during a period of intense touring and creative transition. His tenure coincided with the band's later, more experimental phase, including albums such as "Damaged," "Slip It In," and "In My Head." Stevenson's precision and endurance helped stabilize a band notorious for lineup changes and grueling schedules.

His time in Black Flag further cemented his reputation as one of punk's most formidable drummers, capable of handling both blistering hardcore and heavier, more mid-tempo material.

ALL and Continued Band Work

After Black Flag disbanded, Stevenson reunited with Descendents members to form ALL, a band that continued exploring melodic punk with a stronger emphasis on musicianship and experimentation. ALL allowed Stevenson to further develop as a songwriter and bandleader while keeping the Descendents' core spirit alive during periods when the original band was inactive.

Stevenson has continued to record and tour with Descendents and ALL over multiple decades, balancing legacy with ongoing creativity rather than nostalgia.

Production and The Blasting Room

Beyond performing, Stevenson became one of punk rock's most influential producers and engineers. He co-founded The Blasting Room studio in Fort Collins, Colorado, which emerged as a major hub for punk and alternative recordings. As a producer, Stevenson helped shape albums for bands such as Rise Against, NOFX, Anti-Flag, and many others.

His production style emphasized clarity, punch, and authenticity, preserving the energy of punk while elevating its sonic quality. For many bands, working with Stevenson became a rite of passage.

Musical Style and Influence

Stevenson's drumming is defined by speed, discipline, and emotional weight. Rather than flashy technique, his playing focuses on propulsion and feel, serving the song above all else. As a songwriter, he helped normalize vulnerability in punk, proving that intensity and introspection could coexist.