Bill Kreutzmann net worth

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Rock Stars Net Worth: $50 Million Date of Birth: May 7, 1946 (77 years old) Place of Birth: Palo Alto Gender: Male Profession: Musician, Drummer, Film Score Composer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Bill Kreutzmann's Net Worth

What is Bill Kreutzmann's Net Worth?

Bill Kreutzmann is an American musician who has a net worth of $50 million. In 1964 Bill Kreutzmann formed a band called The Warlocks with Jerry Garcia (guitar and vocals), Bob Weir (guitar and vocals), Ron "Pigpen" McKernan (keyboard and vocals), Phil Lesh (bass guitar and vocals), and Bill Kreutzmann (drums). A year later, The Warlocks changed their name to The Grateful Dead. In the late 60s, The Grateful Dead added drummer Mickey Hart to the group. Kreutzmann and Hart would go on to become a legendary percussion duo, known for their almost eerie synchronicity and virtuosic drum duets. The pair became known as "the Rhythm Devils".

Kreutzmann performed with the band until 1995, when the group went their separate ways after band member Jerry Garcia passed away. He formed the band The Other Ones, later known as The Dead, and participated in numerous projects, including the Rhythm Devils and 7 Walkers, showcasing his drumming skills and passion for live music. He is also a visual artist and documentarian.

Early Life

Bill Kreutzmann was born on May 7, 1946 in Palo Alto, California to parents Janice Beryl and William Kreutzmann Sr. His father was of German descent. He started playing the drums at the age of 13. At first, he practiced on a Slingerland drum kit that was lent to him and often practiced alone in a large building at his high school. He was inspired by the music of Ray Charles and other R&B musicians and often listened to jazz groups in clubs after finding ways to gain entrance despite the fact that he was underage.

Career

At the end of 1964, Kreutzmann co-founded a band called the Warlocks along with Dana Morgan Jr., Jerry Garcia, Bob Weir, and Ron McKernan. Morgan was soon after replaced by Phil Lesh. The band's first gig was in May of 1965. A few months later, they changed their name to the Grateful Dead. In 1967, fellow percussionist Mickey Hart joined the band making the Grateful Dead one of the first and few rock bands that featured two drummers. The combination of Hart's and Kreutzmann's drumming was an important part of the band's sound. Their lengthy drum duets were a feature of nearly every show the band played from 1978 to 1995.

During the 1980s, in addition to playing with the Grateful Dead, Kreutzmann formed and performed with three sidebands: The Billy Kreutzmann All-stars, Kokomo, and Go Ahead. The bands mostly performed at various clubs in the San Francisco area.

However, his main act continued to be with the Grateful Dead. Over the years, the band developed a very devoted fan base who called themselves Deadheads, many of whom traveled with the band to attend as many of their shows as possible. They band became known for their long concerts which featured lengthy jam sessions. Kreutzmann remained with the band until its dissolution in 1995 following the death of Jerry Garcia. He is one of four members of the band to play at every one of the band's 2,300 shows, along with Garcia, Weir, and Lesh. Prior to Garcia's death, Kreutzmann and the other members of the Grateful Dead were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Later, in 2007, the remaining band members won a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

After the Grateful Dead dissolved, Kreutzmann's first musical project was called Backbone, a trio with guitarist Rick Barnett and bassist Edd Cook. They released one album, "Backbone," in 1998. The same year, former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, and Mickey Hart formed a band called the Other Ones, which played a number of shows as part of the Further Festival. In 2000, Kreutzmann also joined the Other Ones. The band toured in 2000 and 2002.

In 2003, the band changed their name to The Dead. They played a number of live concerts in 2003, 2004, and 2009. Kreutzmann also formed a group called the Trichromes in 2002 along with Journey guitarist Neal Schon, Sy Klopps, Ira Walker, and Ralph Woodson. They released an album together called "Trichromes."

In December of 2005, Kreutzmann participated in the 17th Annual Warren Haynes Christmas Jam as the drummer for the group SerialPod. The next year, he teamed up with fellow Grateful Dead drummer, Mickey Hart, Phish bassist Mike Gordon, and former the Other Ones guitarist Steve Kimock to form the Rhythm Devils. The band features songs from their respective bands as well as new material. They played their first tour in 2006. In 2009, he joined James Hutchinson and Scott Murawski to form a trio. They played together throughout 2009 and 2010.

In 2010, he formed a new band called 7 Walkers with guitarist Pap Mali, instrumentalist Matt Hubbard, and bassist Reed Mathis. They toured the U.S. in 2010. In 2014, he formed another new band called Billy & the Kids. The following year, he formed the band Dead & Company with former Grateful Dead members Weir and Hart along with other new members Jeff Chimenti, Otiel Burbridge, and John Mayer. They toured from 2015 to 2019 and then again throughout 2021, 2022, and 2023.

Outside of music, Kreutzmann has also been involved in some visual art work. He produced a film called "Ocean Spirit" in 1995 that is a documentary about a six-week expedition ocean voyage from San Francisco to the Revillagigedo Islands. The film has a strong environmental message. In 2001, Kreutzmann began releasing limited edition reproductions of his digital artwork. He also displays his work at the Walnut Street Gallery.

Personal Life

Kreutzmann married his first wife, Brenda, when he was 18 years old. They had a daughter together named Stacey. The couple later divorced. He had a son with his second wife, Susila, whom they named Justin. The marriage also did not work out. He subsequently married and divorced twice more before meeting his current wife, Aimee. The two reside together in Hawaii. He published a personal memoir, "Deal: My Three Decades of Drumming, Dreams, and Drugs with the Grateful Dead" in 2015.

Real Estate

In December 2018, Bill and his wife Aimee spent $4.9 million to buy a house in the Point Dume area of Malibu. The couple already owns a multi-acre estate in Hawaii on the island of Kauai.