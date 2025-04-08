What is Aynsley Dunbar's Net Worth?

Aynsley Dunbar is an English drummer who has a net worth of $2 million. Aynsley Dunbar has worked with a plethora of artists during his career, including but not limited to: Frank Zappa, John Mayall, Journey, David Bowie, Lou Reed, Sammy Hagar, Keith Emerson, Herbie Mann, and Jefferson Starship. He also briefly had his own group called the Aynsley Dunbar Retaliation, and in 2003 became a member of the supergroup the World Classic Rockers. In 2017, Dunbar was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Journey.

Early Life

Aynsley Dunbar was born on January 10, 1946 in Liverpool, England.

Career Beginnings

Dunbar began his music career in 1963 as a member of the group Derry Wilkie and the Pressmen. The next year, he joined the Mojos, which was soon renamed Stu James and the Mojos. After recording a couple of singles, the group disbanded in 1966.

Work with John Mayall

In 1966, Dunbar joined the blues rock band John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers. He recorded one album with the group, 1967's "A Hard Road," before being replaced by Mick Fleetwood. Dunbar went on to contribute to Mayall's 1969 solo album "Looking Back."

The Aynsley Dunbar Retaliation and Blue Whale

Following a brief stint in the Jeff Beck Group, Dunbar created the Aynsley Dunbar Retaliation. He was joined in the band by Victor Brox, John Morshead, and Alex Dmochowski. The short-lived group released four studio albums between 1968 and 1970.

After the end of the Aynsley Dunbar Retaliation, Dunbar formed the progressive rock band Blue Whale with Paul Williams, Ivan Zagni, Roger Sutton, Tommy Eyre, and Peter Friedberg. Another short-lived group, it released one studio album, a self-titled 1971 release.

Work with Frank Zappa and the Mothers

One of Dunbar's most prolific collaborations was with Frank Zappa. His first album for the artist was 1970's "Chunga's Revenge." Dunbar subsequently played drums on Zappa's albums "Waka/Jawaka" (1972) and "Apostrophe (')" (1974). He also contributed to the Mothers' 1972 studio album "The Grand Wazoo" and appeared on the group's live albums "Fillmore East – June 1971" and "Just Another Band from L.A." Additionally, Dunbar played on the soundtrack to Zappa's film "200 Motels." He would later appear on several posthumous albums by Zappa, including "The Lost Episodes" (1996), "Funky Nothingness" (2023), and many live albums.

Solo Career

Dunbar has released some albums as a solo artist, including "Joy to the World" (2000) and "Mutiny" (2008).

Other Musical Contributions

Dunbar has contributed to works by numerous other artists during his career. In the 1970s, he played on albums by Flo & Eddie, David Bowie, Lou Reed, Herbie Mann, Kathi McDonald, Mick Ronson, Nils Lofgren, and Ian Hunter, among others. Dunbar was also a member of the rock band Journey from 1974 to 1978, playing on the group's first four albums "Journey," "Look into the Future," "Next," and "Infinity." At the end of the decade, he recorded his first album with Jefferson Starship, "Freedom at Point Zero." Dunbar went on to record two more albums with the group, 1981's "Modern Times" and 1982's "Winds of Change."

In 1987, Dunbar contributed to Whitesnake's hit self-titled album. He recorded less frequently in the 1990s, but had credits on albums by Ronnie Montrose, Pat Travers, and Mother's Army. At the dawn of the new millennium, Dunbar played on guitarist Michael Schenker's album "Adventures of the Imagination" and on hard rock band UFO's album "Covenant." He also contributed to UFO's next album, 2002's "Sharks." Dunbar later contributed to Jake E. Lee's 2005 album "Retraced" and Keith Emerson's 2006 album "Off the Shelf." Among his other projects, Dunbar is a member of the rock supergroup the World Classic Rockers.

Personal Life

Dunbar has been married and divorced multiple times. He has three children named Gretchen, Bibs, and Taylor, and had a fourth child named Dash who passed away in 2000.