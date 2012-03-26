Andrew W.K. Net Worth: Andrew W.K. is an American singer, musician, and motivational speaker who has a net worth of $6 million. Andrew W.K. accumulated his net worth mostly through his career in music, but also through his recently acquired second career as a motivational speaker and TV host.

WK released his first album in 2001 entitled I Get Wet. The album, which features the hit single "Party Hard" (for which he is still best known), also had a very controversial album cover, depicting the singer with wet hair and a thick stream of blood flowing from his nose down his face, which some critics interpreted as an endorsement of cocaine use. Some accounts say that the young rocker achieved the effect by smashing his own face with a brick before the picture was taken! Since the breakout success of I Get Wet, WK has struggled to recapture the popularity of his debut album. He has released several more albums, in addition to his work in other fields and a live concert film entitled Who Knows? In 2005, WK began his surprisingly long-lasting career as a motivational speaker, accepting invitations to speak at colleges such as Yale University, New York University, The University of Wisconsin, Carnegie Mellon University, The Cooper Union, Missouri Western State University, and Northeastern University.