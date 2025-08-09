What is Andrew Farriss' net worth?

Andrew Farriss is an Australian rock musician who has a net worth of $30 million. Andrew Farriss is the co-founder, multi-instrumentalist and principal composer behind INXS, renowned for crafting many of the band's most enduring hits alongside lyricist Michael Hutchence. As keyboardist, rhythm guitarist, harmonica player, backing and occasional lead vocalist, Farriss provided the melodic foundation for INXS's global success, writing or co-writing nearly all of their US top-40 hits. His songwriting and production work earned him major industry accolades, including ARIA's Producer of the Year for Jenny Morris's "Shiver." Following decades of INXS activity, he embarked on a critically respected solo career in the late 2010s, blending his rock roots with country and Americana influences—releasing his debut solo album in 2021, and preparing a second for 2025—while being honored with induction into the Australian Songwriters Hall of Fame and appointed a Member of the Order of Australia.

Early Life

Andrew Charles Farriss was born on 27 March 1959 in Perth, Western Australia. He is the second of four children, with brothers Tim and Jon and a sister, Alison. The family relocated to Sydney in 1971, where Andrew attended Davidson High School and developed a strong affinity for piano—setting the stage for his deep involvement in music from a young age.

INXS

At Davidson High, Andrew met Michael Hutchence. He later connected with Garry Gary Beers through the Sydney music scene, while already collaborating with his brothers Tim and Jon in early band projects. By 1977, he and his brothers and friends had formed "The Farriss Brothers," the precursor to INXS. Andrew's role as the primary composer alongside Hutchence's lyricism defined the band's sound throughout their rise to international fame in the 1980s and 1990s. His stylistic versatility—from keyboards to guitar, harmonica and percussion—became integral to INXS. Outside the band, he produced and wrote for artists like Jenny Morris and Yothu Yindi, winning Producer of the Year at the 1990 ARIA Awards.

INXS released their self-titled debut album in 1980, gradually building a loyal following in Australia. By their third album, "Shabooh Shoobah" (1982), they began breaking internationally with singles like "The One Thing" and "Don't Change." Their blend of tight funk rhythms, catchy pop hooks, and rock swagger set them apart from other Australian acts.

The band's global breakthrough came with the 1985 album "Listen Like Thieves," featuring the U.S. top-five hit "What You Need." They followed with the career-defining "Kick" in 1987, which sold over 20 million copies worldwide and produced four top-10 hits in the U.S.: "Need You Tonight" (their only U.S. #1), "Devil Inside," "New Sensation," and "Never Tear Us Apart." Pengilly's guitar textures, saxophone solos (notably on "Never Tear Us Apart"), and backing vocals were crucial to the band's sound both on record and on stage.

In the late 1980s and early 1990s, INXS remained a major force with albums like "X" (1990) and singles such as "Suicide Blonde" and "Disappear." However, by the mid-1990s, shifting musical trends and less commercially successful albums began to slow their momentum.

The band's trajectory changed dramatically with the death of Michael Hutchence in November 1997. After a period of uncertainty, INXS continued performing with guest vocalists and eventually launched a global search for a new singer via the 2005 reality TV series "Rock Star: INXS," which introduced Canadian singer J.D. Fortune. While they continued to tour and release music with various frontmen, the group never regained its late-1980s commercial dominance.

In 2012, after 35 years together, INXS announced that they would cease touring, effectively marking the end of the band's active career.

Solo Endeavors & Recognition

Andrew's solo career began in earnest around 2019 with singles blending rock and country influences. His self-titled album dropped in March 2021 and was followed by a flourishing solo trajectory, including the EP "Love Makes the World" in 2020 and the upcoming album "The Prospector" slated for 2025. His contributions to music were formally recognized in 2016 via induction into the Australian Songwriters Hall of Fame, and he was appointed Member of the Order of Australia in 2020 for his service to the arts.